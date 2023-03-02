1h ago

Share

India to get heatwaves this year after hottest February on record

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Heatwaves for a second year in a row will impact India's production of crops like wheat.
Heatwaves for a second year in a row will impact India's production of crops like wheat.
Getty Images
  • India is likely to experience heatwaves between March and May, according to its weather office.
  • A heatwave for the second straight year could dent the production of wheat, rapeseed and chickpeas.
  • The average maximum temperature in February was 29.54 degrees Celsius, the highest since 1901.
  • For climate change news and analysis, go to News24 Climate Future.

India is likely to experience heatwaves between March and May, especially in the key wheat producing central and northern states, the weather office said on Tuesday, as the country recorded its highest ever maximum temperature in February.

A heatwave for the second straight year could dent production of wheat, rapeseed and chickpeas, and complicate governments efforts to bring down food inflation.

Higher temperatures could also lift power consumption above supplies during the summer season.


"Enhanced probability of occurrence of heatwave during March to May season is likely over many regions of Central and adjoining Northwest India," the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a statement.

In March, the crucial month for the maturity of winter-sown crops, above normal maximum temperatures are likely over most parts of the country except peninsular India, it said.

READ | India at 75: Melting glaciers, heat waves and climate crisis 

"Wheat crop has already been witnessing stress due to higher temperature. Warmer March would definitely lead to yield loss," said a Mumbai-based dealer with a global trade house.

India grows only one wheat crop in a year, with planting in October and November, and harvesting from March.

A heatwave curtailed India's wheat production in 2022 and forced the world's second largest producer to ban exports.

Average maximum temperature in February was 29.54 degrees Celsius, the highest since 1901, when the IMD started keeping weather records.

The country received 68% lower rainfall than the normal in February, the weather office said.

Government officials warned last year that the South Asian country could see more frequent heatwaves in future and that average temperatures, even during the monsoon season, have been rising over the last two decades.

"Temperatures have already touched unusual highs at some places in the country," India's health ministry said in a letter, seen by Reuters, sent to all states and union territories on Tuesday.

The government directed health departments across the country to implement "heat-related health action plans".

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
indiaheatwavewheatagricultureclimate changeextreme weather
Rand - Dollar
18.23
-0.6%
Rand - Pound
21.83
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
19.39
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.28
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.2%
Platinum
950.49
-1.4%
Palladium
1,429.39
-0.1%
Gold
1,831.01
-0.3%
Silver
20.81
-0.9%
Brent Crude
84.31
+1.0%
Top 40
72,054
-0.8%
All Share
78,095
-0.7%
Resource 10
66,673
-0.1%
Industrial 25
103,936
-1.3%
Financial 15
16,673
-0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
Women in Africa can help bridge the tech gender gap through this exciting new...

28 Feb

Women in Africa can help bridge the tech gender gap through this exciting new opportunity
The rise of the platform economy: How your business can enter the e-commerce world

24 Feb

The rise of the platform economy: How your business can enter the e-commerce world
4 things to keep in mind when shopping for your new best mate phone

21 Feb

4 things to keep in mind when shopping for your new best mate phone
Stay connected even in the dark – here’s how to set up the ideal loadshed-proof...

20 Feb

Stay connected even in the dark – here’s how to set up the ideal loadshed-proof movie date
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2023 (3.0.23054.12) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo