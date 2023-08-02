38m ago

Share

Kuwait's scorching summers a warning for heating planet

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Kuwait is an extremely water-scarce country.
Kuwait is an extremely water-scarce country.
Getty Images
  • Grassroots initiatives in Kuwait, one of the world's hottest desert countries, have started tree-planting to cool urban environments.
  • Kuwait is one of the world's leading emitters per capita of CO2, a key driver of global warming.
  • The country has only recently invested in public transport and green energy to help counter climate change.
  • For climate change news and analysis, go to News24 Climate Future.

As the blazing summer sun beats down on Kuwait, shoppers stroll down a promenade lined with palm trees and European-style boutiques, all without breaking a sweat.

In one of the world's hottest desert countries, it's all made possible by architecture and technology: the entire street is located inside the heavily air-conditioned Kuwait City shopping mall.

Outside, where temperatures now often soar around 50 degrees Celsius, barely anyone is moving around on foot, leaving the historic market largely deserted.

"Only a few people stay in Kuwait at this time of year," said date merchant Abdullah Ashkanani, 53, as large fans sprayed cooling mist onto the few customers braving the blistering heat.

Ashkanani, who hails from Iran, said he keeps his shop open largely "for appearances" during the hottest months when most of Kuwait's four million residents flee abroad.

For those who stay behind in the tiny oil-rich country, life is made bearable by the ever-present Arctic blast of air-con systems.

"We can put up with it because the house, the car, everything is air-conditioned," said pensioner Abou Mohammad, dressed in a white robe and keffiyeh and sitting in a comfortably cooled cafe.

The irony is not lost on him that such energy-guzzling systems produce the carbon emissions that are heating up the planet - especially the sweltering Gulf region, a climate hotspot.

Such excessive energy consumption, said Mohammad, has "brought this heat to Kuwait".

Heating up

Kuwait is home to 7% of the world's crude reserves - energy wealth that has long afforded many of its people a luxury lifestyle.

An extremely water-scarce country, it also relies heavily on fossil fuels to power seawater desalination plants.

Like Saudi Arabia and Qatar, Kuwait is one of the world's leading emitters per capita of CO2, a key driver of global warming.

Kuwait has always been hot, its dry summers fanned by the northwesterly shamal wind that also blows over Iraq and Saudi Arabia.

Temperatures in Mitribah, a remote area in northwest Kuwait, often soar past 50 degrees Celsius, making it one of the hottest places on Earth after Death Valley in eastern California.

But in recent years, climate change has made summer peaks hotter and longer, said meteorologist Essa Ramadan, as periods of extreme heat have gone "from two weeks to about a month".

The number of days per year that see temperatures rise above 50C have more than tripled since the turn of the century, noted the meteorologist.

As the world records ever more heat records, "what is happening to us will happen elsewhere", he warned.

Grassroots 

Kuwait - where glass towers soar into the sky and cars choke the highways - has only recently invested in public transport and green energy to help counter climate change.

Its environment protection authority, which falls under the oil ministry, recognises "a rise in temperatures in recent years", its director Samira Al-Kandari said.

To help change course, Kuwait has started building its first commercial solar power park, the Shagaya project.

With the first phase complete, and other projects planned, Kandari said Kuwait's goal is that "renewable energy constitutes 15% of our energy production by 2035".

"We will increase this percentage in the future," she said.

WATCH | Beijing rains the heaviest since records began 140 years ago

Outside of the state institutions, some Kuwaiti citizens have launched grassroot initiatives, including tree-planting to help cool sun-baked urban environments.

Essa Al-Essa, a 46-year-old dentist, started planting trees as a "hobby" in a vacant, sandy lot near his home on the outskirts of the capital, he told AFP.

In 2020, at the height of the Covid pandemic, he developed it into the Kuwait Forest project, starting a green space that also helps scrub the air and captures carbon.

"Trees are particularly useful in polluted places such as industrial and residential areas," said Essa.

But he also hopes the natural shade and cooling they provide will help break the dominance of energy-intensive air-conditioning.

"The more we cool our houses," Essa said, "the more we warm our surroundings."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
kuwaitclimate changeheatglobal warmingfossil fuelstemperatureheatwaves
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Rand - Dollar
18.53
-1.3%
Rand - Pound
23.52
-0.7%
Rand - Euro
20.25
-0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.12
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-1.3%
Platinum
919.65
-1.2%
Palladium
1,225.95
-0.6%
Gold
1,935.17
-0.5%
Silver
23.71
-2.4%
Brent Crude
84.91
-0.6%
Top 40
71,353
-2.6%
All Share
76,672
-2.5%
Resource 10
60,929
-3.0%
Industrial 25
106,920
-2.4%
Financial 15
16,889
-2.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
WATCH | How the MacBook Pro M1 is helping to restore Kwandwe reserve's ecosystem...

7h ago

WATCH | How the MacBook Pro M1 is helping to restore Kwandwe reserve's ecosystem to its full glory
WATCH | 3 ways businesses are protecting your data from cybersecurity risks

01 Aug

WATCH | 3 ways businesses are protecting your data from cybersecurity risks
Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues

28 Jul

Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues
Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle

26 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23194.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo