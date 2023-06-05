28m ago

Share

Major US firms agree to $1.2bn 'forever chemicals' settlement

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Three major chemical manufacturers will pay a $1.2 billion settlement for claims that they contaminated water sources across the US.
Three major chemical manufacturers will pay a $1.2 billion settlement for claims that they contaminated water sources across the US.
Getty Images
  • Three major manufacturers will pay $1.2 billion (~R23 billion) to settle claims they contaminated water in the US with harmful "forever chemicals."
  • The firms Chemours, DuPont and Corteva made the announcement on Friday.
  • The group of chemicals known as PFAS have been found to cause cancer and other health problems.
  • For climate change news and analysis, go to News24 Climate Future.

Three major chemical manufacturers announced Friday they will pay nearly $1.2 billion to settle claims that they contaminated water sources across the United States with harmful "forever chemicals" known as PFAS.

Chemours, DuPont and Corteva said in a joint press release that they had "reached an agreement in principle to resolve all PFAS-related drinking water claims" for areas serving "the vast majority of the United States population."

A total of $1.185 billion will be given to a settlement fund, with Chemours contributing $592 million, DuPont paying $400 million and another $193 million added by Corteva.

The group of chemicals known as PFAS, per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, have been found to cause cancer and other health problems, and take very long periods of time to break down.

READ | Dutch to hold US liable for 'forever chemicals' in river

They have been used since the 1940s in a wide variety of industrial and consumer products such as nonstick pans, carpeting, waterproof clothing, food packaging, cosmetics and cleaning items.

In addition to the agreement reached by the trio of companies, Bloomberg has reported that industrial giant 3M has signed an agreement in principle worth at least $10 billion to settle other PFAS-related lawsuits brought by several US towns and cities.

When asked for comment on Friday evening, 3M did not immediately reply.

The agreement must be approved by a judge.

READ | US proposes limits for cancer-causing chemicals in drinking water 

The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) earlier this year proposed new standards to limit PFAS in public drinking water, requiring utilities to monitor for six of the chemicals and reduce their levels.

EPA administrator Michael Regan at the time said the new water standards have the potential to prevent thousands of deaths and tens of thousands of PFAS-related illnesses.

"These toxic chemicals are so pervasive and so long-lasting in the environment that they've been found in food, soil and water even in the most remote corners of our planet," he said.

The EPA proposal, which will be finalised by the end of the year, would set national standards for PFAS in drinking water.

3M has also been the target of PFAS lawsuits in Europe.

In 2022, the company agreed to a settlement of 571 million euros ($612 million) with the Belgian region of Flanders over the PFAS chemical discharges around its Zwijndrecht plant, near the Belgian city of Antwerp.

The Dutch government also said last week it would seek compensation from 3M for damages caused by its chemicals in the Western Scheldt river, which flows into the North Sea.

Last year, Dutch authorities warned against eating fish, shrimp, mussels and other products from the Western Scheldt because of high PFAS levels.

3M said in December that it would stop manufacturing PFAS substances by the end of 2025 in light of stricter regulation over the harmful health effects from their use.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
usenvironmenthealthforever chemicalscompaniespollutionchemicalscancerwaterbusiness
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Rand - Dollar
19.47
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
24.16
+0.6%
Rand - Euro
20.81
+0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.84
+0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.5%
Platinum
1,004.33
+0.1%
Palladium
1,434.03
-0.1%
Gold
1,940.04
-0.4%
Silver
23.43
-0.8%
Brent Crude
76.13
+2.4%
Top 40
71,560
-0.6%
All Share
76,726
-0.5%
Resource 10
69,875
-0.6%
Industrial 25
104,349
-0.7%
Financial 15
14,760
-0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio

01 Jun

Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio
Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu

30 May

Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu
When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?

29 May

When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?
5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA

26 May

5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2023 (3.0.23136.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo