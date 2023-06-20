New R18bn fund, founded with Dutch support, to boost SA's green hydrogen projects

A new fund dedicated to supporting green hydrogen projects in South Africa has been launched.

The $1 billion fund will be seeded with $250 million in grant funding from Invest International of the Netherlands.

Partners such as the IDC, the Development Bank of Southern Africa and Climate Fund Managers will raise the remaining balance over a two-year period.

For climate change news and analysis, go to News24 Climate Future.

A new $1 billion (R18 billion) fund dedicated to financing green hydrogen projects in South Africa has been launched.

The announcement was made on Tuesday, following the visit of the Netherlands' Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen with President Cyril Ramaphosa. The countries entered into a range of agreements or partnerships to support the energy transition.

Commenting on the new fund, SA-H2, Ramaphosa said it would mobilise green hydrogen investment.

The fund is to be supported by climate-focused blended finance investment firm Climate Fund Managers, the Dutch government's Invest International, South African company Sanlam and the development finance institutions - Development Bank of Southern Africa and the Industrial Development Corporation, among others.

The partners seek to raise the $1 billion over an 18- to 24-month period, explained Andrew Johnstone, CEO of Climate Fund Managers. He explained the quantum of the funding from each partner, as well as the form – whether grant, debt or equity – has not yet been determined.

"The fund is initiated with grant capital from the Dutch government of $50 million (R920 million), and then we will raise capital thereafter together …" said Johnstone.

The Dutch finance is made available through Invest International - which is majority owned (51%) by the Dutch Ministry of Finance, and the Dutch development bank FMO (49%).

Johnstone said that after the $1 billion is raised, the funding would be deployed to support large-scale green hydrogen projects over a three-to-four-year period.

This blended finance instrument, which is to be managed by Climate Fund Managers, relies on public sector funding to de-risk projects to crowd in further private sector funding.

Johnstone said that some of South Africa's Strategic Integrated Projects (SIPs) have been in touch with partners about potentially funding their early-stage development. "In all likelihood, we will be supporting most if not all of those projects," he said.

READ | Subsidies key in driving SA's green hydrogen industry - experts

Joanne Bate, chief operations officer of the IDC, noted that there had been a significant ramp-up of green hydrogen projects in South Africa. In November last year, nine green hydrogen projects were given SIP status. This means their development would be expedited. Among these include a green hydrogen production and export hub in Boegoebaai, in the Northern Cape, a partnership between Sasol and the Northern Cape government.

"SA-H2 will be needed to support these projects and develop this new industry for South Africa," said Bate.

It's taken approximately 12 months to establish the fund and convene the strategic partners, Johnstone said.

The fund is not part of the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) between South Africa, UK, US, Germany, France and the EU – but is supportive of the country's just transition objectives, said Johnstone. Among these is the development of a green hydrogen industry.

According to Johnstone:

Fitting within the framework of the Just Energy Transition, SA-H2 will help empower South Africa to claim its rightful place as a world leader in this exciting and necessary sector. SA-H2, once established, will join the recently announced SDG Namibia One fund (aiming to secure $1 billion in funding to be raised directly in Namibia or indirectly via other channels), a further example of blend finance's ability to mobilise, fund and develop green hydrogen projects.

Johnstone explained that the initiative also fits with a broader, global pursuit of achieving net zero emissions globally. This is because it is produced using renewable energy.

"Hydrogen replaces carbon-intensive fuels, reducing emissions and environmental impact… Hydrogen energy production provides a clean, versatile and efficient energy source that can drive the transition to a low-carbon economy, helping end the climate crisis and secure a more sustainable and prosperous future," he added.

The potential for green hydrogen in South Africa is "enormous", said Johnstone. This is because the country already has a direct industrial application for hydrogen – this is with Sasol and other industrial players making use of hydrogen in processes.

South Africa has a target to raise $250 billion (R4.6 trillion) investment in green hydrogen by 2050.

Partnerships

A memorandum of understanding on green hydrogen between South Africa and the Netherlands was signed on Tuesday. As was an amended agreement on the cooperation between South Africa and Denmark regarding the existing energy partnership programme which aims to deploy more low-carbon energy technologies. This programme will be expanded, specifically to build the capacity in wind and electricity, said Ramaphosa.

[SIGNING CEREMONY]: The Memorandum of Understanding in the field of Green Hydrogen between South Africa and the Netherlands was signed by Prime Minister Rutte of the Netherlands and acting Minister of Electricity Mondli Gungubele.The amended Agreement between South Africa and… pic.twitter.com/2GzsXIp9wU — Presidency | South Africa ???? (@PresidencyZA) June 20, 2023

Apart from gains for the green hydrogen sector, Invest International announced a concessional finance package for water and energy-related public infrastructure, said Ramaphosa.

Earlier this year, Denmark's Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) acquired a majority stake in renewable energy developer Mulilo Energy Holdings. Ramaphosa said the partners will invest $200 million (R3.7 billion) to set up a New Funds Market for investments in green energy infrastructure.

On Wednesday, the new Mulilo headquarters will be opened in Cape Town, and Danish officials will be in attendance.