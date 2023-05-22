49m ago

Share

New Zealand sheep outnumber people less than 5 to 1, a record low

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Getty Images

    New Zealand's sheep outnumber people by fewer than five to one, official figures showed Monday, clipping their lead over humans to the lowest level since the 1850s.

    New Zealanders have far fewer of the woolly grazers than their Australian rivals, said the government body Stats NZ, despite frequently being the butt of their sheep jokes.

    The national flock fell by 400 000 sheep - or two percent - to 25.3 million in June 2022, said New Zealand's newly released five-yearly census of agricultural production.

    "The ratio of sheep to people dropped below five to one in 2022, for the first time since the 1850s, when national sheep numbers were first recorded," said Stats NZ analyst Jason Attewell.

    "In 1982 New Zealand sheep numbers famously sat at 22 per person," he added.

    "Australia currently has three times as many sheep as New Zealand, though their ratio is only around three sheep to every Aussie."

    New Zealand, home to 5.2 million people, is one of the world's main wool exporters, last year sending US$284 million worth overseas.

    But rising farming costs and falling wool prices have seen national sheep figures dwindle from a high of 72 million in the 1980s.


    We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
    In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
    Subscribe to News24
    Read more on:
    new zealandagricultureenvironmentclimate changesheep
    heading
    description
    username
    Show Comments ()
    Rand - Dollar
    19.31
    +0.7%
    Rand - Pound
    24.07
    +0.6%
    Rand - Euro
    20.90
    +0.7%
    Rand - Aus dollar
    12.83
    +0.9%
    Rand - Yen
    0.14
    +1.0%
    Platinum
    1,078.14
    +0.5%
    Palladium
    1,515.26
    +1.0%
    Gold
    1,974.84
    -0.2%
    Silver
    23.79
    -0.3%
    Brent Crude
    75.58
    -0.4%
    Top 40
    72,717
    -0.4%
    All Share
    77,919
    -0.3%
    Resource 10
    68,568
    -1.2%
    Industrial 25
    108,240
    -0.2%
    Financial 15
    14,916
    +0.3%
    All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
    Company Snapshot
    Partner Content
    Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award

    16 May

    Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award
    Franschhoek Literary Festival 2023 to host local and international authors

    10 May

    Franschhoek Literary Festival 2023 to host local and international authors
    You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car

    10 May

    You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car
    Democratising the English Premier League for all South Africans

    09 May

    Democratising the English Premier League for all South Africans
    Find more
    Editorial feedback and complaints

    Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

    LEARN MORE
    Government tenders

    Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

    Government tenders
    This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
    Browse tenders
    © 2023 (3.0.23136.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
    Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
    Contact us Help with my subscription
    Iab Logo