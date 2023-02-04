Presidency on Mminele exit: SA has 'sufficient resources and skills' to continue just transition

For climate change news and analysis, go to News24 Climate Future.

South Africa has "sufficient resources and skills" to continue the work of the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP), the Presidency said, following reports of Daniel Mminele's exit in a key role.



Earlier, Bloomberg reported that Mminele, who leads the Presidential Climate Finance Task Team, had left the position after his contract ended in December 2022.

Mminele was instrumental in negotiating the terms of the initial $8.5 billion pledged by wealthy nations - the US, UK, Germany, France and the EU during COP26 in Glasgow, UK in 2021. The partnership was touted as a blueprint which other developing nations - Indonesia and Vietnam - have followed to secure funding for their decarbonisation strategies.

Mminele also led the finalisation of the R1.5 trillion Just Energy Transition Investment Plan (JET-IP), which was endorsed by the international partners at COP27, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt last year..

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said the implementation plan of the JET-IP is being finalised.

"We are in the process of finalising our project management team and have made substantial progress to this effect. The project management team will drive the implementation of the JET investment plan and in this regard we have sufficient resource and skills to continue with the work started by government," Magwenya said.

"... We remain in constant discussion with the partner countries," he added.

The presidency also expressed gratitude for Mminele's leadership and guidance in finalising a key milestone for the JETP.

Similarly, Antony Phillipson, UK's High Commissioner to South Africa, noted Mminele's contribution to the JETP over the past year.

"We remain committed to working with South Africa to support the country's Just Energy Transition and implementation of the recently published investment plan, which is a very good basis for making progress," Phillipson said.

The Presidential Climate Commission will continue with stakeholder consultations on the JET-IP.

Mminele's departure follows that of Eskom's Mandy Rambharos and André De Ruyter who were both instrumental in securing the JETP.

News24 has reached out to Mminele for comment.