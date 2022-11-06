Ramaphosa to address world leaders at make-or-break COP27 summit

For more financial news, go to the News24 Business front page.



President Cyril Ramaphosa will address world leaders and co-chair a high-level roundtable on a just energy transition during his visit to the make-or-break United Nations climate conference (COP27) in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt on Monday.

The event, which started on Sunday, will be pivotal for South Africa to secure funding of $8.5 billion (R154 billion) from wealthy nations to support South Africa's transition away from coal.

Ramaphosa unveiled the government's Just Energy Transition Investment Plan during a special sitting of the Presidential Climate Change Commission on Saturday.

This plan outlines the government's priority investments, financing interventions, and de-carbonisation commitments as part of South Africa's just transition.

South Africa plans to use $7.6 billion of the $8.5 billion climate-finance deal to upgrade electricity infrastructure. The rest of the money will be used for developing green-hydrogen projects and $200 million to support the electric-vehicle industry over the next five years.

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Naledi Pandor, and Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Barbara Creecy will also attend the summit in Egypt.

Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe has also said on multiple occasions recently that wealthy nations should not dictate the terms and pace of African nations' energy transition, as these countries are still developing and have significantly fewer emissions than their developed counterparts.

The Presidency statement said COP27 served as an opportunity to advance African priority issues, including recognition of Africa's needs in the energy transition, adaptation and support to developing countries, financing arrangements for loss and damage, and building on the progress made in Glasgow on the importance of Just Transitions.

