50m ago

Share

South America sweats under high temps - in the middle of winter

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Unusually high temperatures are being recorded in South American countries in winter.
Unusually high temperatures are being recorded in South American countries in winter.
Getty Images
  • Countries such as Chile and Argentina are experiencing record heat, but in the middle of what is supposed to be their winter.
  • The mountain town of Vicuna in central Chile hit 37 degrees Celsius, a first in more than 70 years.
  • Chile's environment minister says this is due to global warming linked to climate change and the El Niño phenomenon.
  • For climate change news and analysis, go to News24 Climate Future.

Far away from the extreme summer temperatures of the northern hemisphere, Southern Cone countries such as Chile and Argentina are also experiencing record heat, but in the middle of what is supposed to be their winter.

On Tuesday, the mountain town of Vicuna in central Chile hit 37 degrees Celsius.

"It's been more than 70 years since a temperature like this was recorded" in Vicuna, Chilean meteorologist Cristobal Torres told AFP.

Unusually high temperatures were also recorded 450 kilometers south in the capital Santiago: 24C on Wednesday, with similar levels forecast for Thursday and Friday.

Meanwhile in Buenos Aires, the temperature exceeded 30C on Tuesday, making it the highest 1 August temperature since record-keeping began, according to Argentina's National Meteorological Service. The average August temperature in Buenos Aires is usually between 18C and 9C.

Several cities across Uruguay also recorded temperatures of 30C on Wednesday.

READ | Kuwait's scorching summers a warning for heating planet

"What we are experiencing is the combination of two phenomena: a global warming trend due to climate change plus the El Niño phenomenon," said Chile's Environment Minister Maisa Rojas, a climatologist.

"When El Niño ends, the global weather situation should stop being so extreme," she said.

An El Niño event is characterised by increased Pacific Ocean temperatures, causing rainfall, floods and avalanches in western South America, as well as heat waves.

Santiago, Buenos Aires and Montevideo are expected to return to normal temperatures in the coming days, but it is believed that similar heat waves will occur with increasing frequency.

"It is very likely that the heat record will be broken this year (in Santiago), and that is extraordinarily abnormal. Ten years ago we had two heat waves a year and now we are talking about nine," explained University of Santiago climatologist Raul Cordero.

One of the most significant impacts of the warm weather is on snowpacks in the mountains, which are vital for the water supply in Chile's capital.

"Winter heat waves have devastating effects on glaciers and snow," Cordero said.

Rojas also warned about the effects of heat at the poles.

"The ice around the polar areas is at minimum levels," she said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Especially around Antarctica, where at this time of year sea ice grows to reach a maximum in September, it is at a historic minimum."


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
south americawintertemperatureheat
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Rand - Dollar
18.69
-1.3%
Rand - Pound
23.75
-1.2%
Rand - Euro
20.46
-1.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.24
-1.5%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-1.8%
Platinum
913.72
-0.3%
Palladium
1,254.42
+2.2%
Gold
1,933.97
-0.0%
Silver
23.57
-0.6%
Brent-ruolie
83.20
-2.1%
Top 40
71,431
+0.4%
All Share
76,747
+0.4%
Resource 10
60,950
+0.5%
Industrial 25
107,247
+0.6%
Financial 15
16,880
-0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
WATCH | How the MacBook Pro M1 is helping to restore Kwandwe reserve's ecosystem...

02 Aug

WATCH | How the MacBook Pro M1 is helping to restore Kwandwe reserve's ecosystem to its full glory
WATCH | 3 ways businesses are protecting your data from cybersecurity risks

01 Aug

WATCH | 3 ways businesses are protecting your data from cybersecurity risks
Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues

28 Jul

Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues
Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle

26 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23215.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo