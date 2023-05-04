51m ago

Share

TotalEnergies sues Greenpeace over claims it 'underreports' emissions

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images
  • TotalEnergies is suing Greenpeace over claims that it is underreporting its greenhouse gas emissions.
  • Greenpeace said in November that TotalEnergies' carbon emissions in 2019 could be almost four times higher than what the company reports.
  • TotalEnergies is seeking a symbolic euro in damages.
  • For climate change news and analysis, go to News24 Climate Future.

TotalEnergies is suing Greenpeace for a symbolic euro over the environmentalist group's claims that the French energy giant is likely "dramatically underreporting" its greenhouse gas emissions, both sides said Wednesday.

Greenpeace in a November report said TotalEnergies' carbon emissions in 2019 "could be almost four times higher" than what the company reported for that year.

The energy giant said Greenpeace and the Factor-X consulting firm that carried out the study had "broadcast false and misleading information, relying on debatable methodology and including multiple errors... and approximations".

Greenpeace said TotalEnergies was suing it in civil court to take down the offending report from its website, in what it described as an attempt to silence its criticism though the burden of legal fees.

READ | Green lobby vows to fight 'vultures' attacking oceans for oil and gas

"These civil proceedings are not completely harmless. Total(Energies) could have sued us for defamation" in a criminal court, said Jean-Francois Julliard, head of Greenpeace France.

Instead "we know we're in for several years" of written back-and-forth between both sides, he said.

A spokesman for TotalEnergies claimed it was merely contesting flawed calculations that led to "incoherent results".

The company was seeking 1 euro ($1) in damages, he said.

Julliard said that at least the lawsuit, which is to be heard by a Paris civil court, would allow for a debate on the proper calculation of TotalEnergies' actual carbon emissions.

The same court has also been charged with hearing another complaint, this time filed by Greenpeace against TotalEnergies, accusing the energy company of "greenwashing" via misleading advertising.

Many companies have vowed to reach the "net zero" level of greenhouse gas emissions needed to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius under the 2016 Paris climate deal.

But campaigners argue that many do not include their indirect greenhouse gas emissions, which are difficult to calculate but make up the larger part of their greenhouse gas footprint.

Thus a company that only counts emissions from operating its oil wells or powering its offices - but not from the millions of cars burning the petrol made from its oil and the home-heaters burning its gas - ignores the biggest share of its emissions.

If it then boasts that it has cut its carbon output, it lays itself open to charges of greenwashing.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
totalenergiesenergygasoilclimate changeemissionsfossil fuels
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Rand - Dollar
18.27
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
22.97
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
20.23
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.18
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.4%
Platinum
1,048.86
-1.9%
Palladium
1,436.13
+0.2%
Gold
2,035.20
-0.2%
Silver
25.54
-0.2%
Brent Crude
72.33
-4.1%
Top 40
72,316
-0.4%
All Share
77,937
-0.4%
Resource 10
69,867
+0.7%
Industrial 25
105,192
-0.9%
Financial 15
15,479
-0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
What if I could kickstart my dream business by cutting down on takeaways?

03 May

What if I could kickstart my dream business by cutting down on takeaways?
What if I could travel the world by cutting down on shopping?

03 May

What if I could travel the world by cutting down on shopping?
WATCH | 10 000 Rwandan women help fight against malaria, and can earn a wage doing it

25 Apr

WATCH | 10 000 Rwandan women help fight against malaria, and can earn a wage doing it
Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars

20 Apr

Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo