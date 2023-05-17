8m ago

Share

UN lays out blueprint to reduce plastic waste 80% by 2040

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Countries have taken different approaches to reduce plastic waste.
Countries have taken different approaches to reduce plastic waste.
Getty Images
  • Countries can reduce plastic pollution by 80% by 2040 using existing technologies and by making major policy changes.
  • A UN body estimates that promoting the reuse of plastic or deposit return schemes and recycling can help reduce plastic waste.
  • Some countries have called for global targets to reduce plastic production, which is at the root of the pollution problem.
  • For climate change news and analysis, go to News24 Climate Future.

Countries can reduce plastic pollution by 80% by 2040 using existing technologies and by making major policy changes, the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) said in a new report on Monday.

The Kenya-based UN body released its analysis of policy options to tackle the plastic waste crisis two weeks before countries convene in Paris for a second round of negotiations to craft a global treaty aimed at eliminating plastic waste.

The report focuses on three main market shifts needed to create a "circular" economy that keeps produced items in circulation as long as possible: reuse, recycling and reorientation of packaging from plastic to alternative materials.

"If we follow this roadmap, including in negotiations on the plastic pollution deal, we can deliver major economic, social and environmental wins,” said Inger Andersen, UNEP executive director.

READ | Factfile: The fight to end plastic pollution

The treaty negotiations, known as INC2, will take place from 29 May to 2 June and are expected to result in key inputs for the first treaty draft, which needs to be done before the third round of negotiations in Kenya in November.

UNEP estimates that government promotion of reuse options like refillable bottle systems or deposit return schemes could reduce 30% of plastic waste by 2040.

It also says recycling could achieve an additional 20% by that year if "it becomes a more stable and profitable venture" and fossil fuel subsidies are removed, and that the replacement of products like plastics wraps and sachets with compostable materials could yield an additional 17% reduction.

Countries have different approaches to tackling plastic waste. Some major plastic producing countries like the United States and Saudi Arabia prefer a system of national strategies.

Some that have formed a "High Ambition Coalition," comprising Norway, Rwanda, New Zealand, the European Union and others, have called for top-down approach where global targets are set to reduce virgin plastic production and eliminate fossil fuel subsidies, among other measures.

Some campaigners said the UNEP blueprint fell short of tackling the root of the pollution problem.

"A treaty that does not cap and reduce plastic production will fail to deliver what the people need, justice demands, and the planet requires,” said Angel Pago, director of Greenpeace's plastics campaign.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
environmentclimate changeplasticpollution
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Rand - Dollar
19.10
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
23.79
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
20.75
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.69
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.3%
Platinum
1,063.95
-0.3%
Palladium
1,499.51
-1.7%
Gold
1,988.54
-0.0%
Silver
23.74
-0.1%
Brent Crude
74.91
-0.4%
Top 40
72,661
+0.0%
All Share
77,954
-0.0%
Resource 10
68,883
+0.1%
Industrial 25
108,239
+0.1%
Financial 15
14,788
-0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award

16 May

Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award
Franschhoek Literary Festival 2023 to host local and international authors

10 May

Franschhoek Literary Festival 2023 to host local and international authors
You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car

10 May

You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car
Democratising the English Premier League for all South Africans

09 May

Democratising the English Premier League for all South Africans
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo