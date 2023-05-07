32m ago

Share

Vietnam posts record high temperature, say officials

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh city.
Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh city.
Getty Images

Vietnam reported a record high temperature late Saturday with a north-central weather station measuring 44.1 degrees Celsius, officials said, breaking a previous high set in 2019.

South Asia has been sweltering under a heatwave for much of April, with neighbouring countries also registering record temperatures.

Vietnam's weather varies from north to south, but the entire country is now entering its hottest summer months.

The record temperature of 44.1 degrees Celcius was measured Saturday afternoon at indoor Hoi Xuan station in north-central Thanh Hoa province, the National Centre for Hydro Meteorological Forecasting said.

The figure broke the country's previous high of 43.4 degrees Celsius, recorded April 20, 2019, at Huong Khe District in central Ha Tinh Province.

READ | How Vietnam is trying to stop rice warming the planet

"This is a worrying record in the context of climate change and global warming," climate change expert Nguyen Ngoc Huy told AFP from capital Hanoi.

"I believe this record will be repeated many times," he said.

"It confirms that extreme climate models are being proven to be true."

Scientists say global warming is exacerbating adverse weather, with a recent report from the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change warning that "every increment of global warming will intensify multiple and concurrent hazards".



We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
vietnamheatglobal warmingheatwaveclimate change
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Rand - Dollar
18.22
+0.5%
Rand - Pound
23.03
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
20.43
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.32
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.0%
Platinum
1,059.17
0.0%
Palladium
1,490.53
0.0%
Gold
2,016.92
0.0%
Silver
25.67
0.0%
Brent Crude
75.30
+3.7%
Top 40
72,511
+1.1%
All Share
78,133
+1.1%
Resource 10
70,904
+0.9%
Industrial 25
105,222
+0.9%
Financial 15
15,392
+2.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
What if I could kickstart my dream business by cutting down on takeaways?

03 May

What if I could kickstart my dream business by cutting down on takeaways?
What if I could travel the world by cutting down on shopping?

03 May

What if I could travel the world by cutting down on shopping?
WATCH | 10 000 Rwandan women help fight against malaria, and can earn a wage doing it

25 Apr

WATCH | 10 000 Rwandan women help fight against malaria, and can earn a wage doing it
Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars

20 Apr

Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo