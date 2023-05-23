1h ago

WATCH | Climate disasters have cost $5.8 trillion, UN report shows

A UN Weather Agency report said the cost of climate-related disasters over the last 50 years is roughly $5.8 trillion, but there have been fewer deaths in recent years because of improvements in early warning systems.

unclimateclimate disastersextreme weather
