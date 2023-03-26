1h ago

Share

WATCH | French company has found a cutting-edge way to recycle EV batteries

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

  • French mining group Eramet is developing and wants to recycle critical metals used in electric vehicles.
  • The aim is to reuse metals such as nickel, cobalt and lithium to make new batteries.
  • Eramet's ultimate goal is to process 50 000 tonnes of battery modules per year.
  • For climate change news and analysis, go to News24 Climate Future.

As the whole of Europe moves towards the energy transition, French mining group Eramet is developing techniques to recycle critical metals used in electric cars. 

The aim is to reuse metals such as nickel, cobalt and lithium to make new batteries. 

It is all part of the effort to stick to The European Parliament's new law banning the sale of petrol and diesel cars from 2035 . 

Why do we need to learn to recycle batteries? 

Though many people consider electric cars as the future of environmentally friendly transport, the production of the batteries that power them is far from it. 

Extracting lithium from the earth not only damages the land and soil which is being mined, but the process is also very water intensive. 

Between that, global water shortages and the effects on those living close to the mines, the only winning party is the mining companies. 

WATCH | Indonesia's nickel mines reveal the dark side of our electric future

There are large natural deposits of lithium where the borders of Chile, Argentina and Bolivia meet. Roughly a quarter of this resource is stored in the Salar de Atacama salt flats in northern Chile. 

The best way to produce lithium in this region is using evaporation pods. Using this technique requires a lot of water - around 21 million litres per day. Approximately 2.2 million litres of water is needed to produce one ton of lithium. 

How do you recycle lithium batteries? 

From their laboratory in Trappes, northern Paris, Eramet has been working on a process to recycle batteries. 

The group also operates the largest manganese mine in the world in Gabon, and produces nickel in New Caledonia and Indonesia. They plan to extract lithium from geothermal sources in Alsace by the end of the decade, and in Argentina next year with a Chinese partner. 

Though they continue to plan new extraction plants to meet demand, they are looking for ways to reduce the amount of new metals that need to be produced. 

"Unlike the fuel burned by heat engines, these metals are 95% recyclable", assures Frédéric Martin, director of the battery recycling project at Eramet ideas. 

First, the scientists crush the old batteries into a powder known as "black mass". 

This dark mixture is made up of nickel, cobalt, manganese and lithium - all the metals needed to store and conduct electricity inside a battery. The next challenge is to separate them. 

Project manager, Sophie Lebouil compares the "liquid-liquid" separation technique to making a vinaigrette salad dressing. 

"In the oil, you have a particular molecule, that we call an extractant molecule, which is going to capture the nickel only," she explains. 

"And then we are going to separate the two solutions. You will be left with a water-based solution that will contain the lithium and others."

At the end of the process, the lab produces jars of battery-quality materials: green granules of nickel sulphate, copper red granules of cobalt sulphate and a white powder of lithium carbonate. All are ready to be sold and remade into batteries. 

Is large-scale battery recycling possible in Europe? 

Until now, no factory treated the black mass in Europe and it had to be exported abroad. 

"Once we have brought the metals to Europe, it would be silly to send them back to manufacture new batteries abroad", explains Julien Masson, director of strategy at Eramet. 

In September, Eramet will launch its first pilot plant in Trappes - next to its laboratories - to test the processes that are being developed now for this "black mass". 

Following continued research, Eramet is planning to open a battery recycling plant, in partnership with Suez, in northern France in 2027. 

Eramet's ultimate goal is to process 50 000 tonnes of battery modules per year. That's the equivalent of around 25 000 tonnes of "black mass", which will supply around 10% of the European market for EV batteries, according to their calculations. 

Watch the video above to learn more about the battery recycling process.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
erametelectric vehiclesrecyclingbatteriesenvironment
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Rand - Dollar
18.17
-0.5%
Rand - Pound
22.22
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
19.59
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.09
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.0%
Platinum
976.84
0.0%
Palladium
1,415.66
0.0%
Gold
1,978.67
0.0%
Silver
23.23
0.0%
Brent Crude
74.99
-1.2%
Top 40
69,181
-1.3%
All Share
74,695
-1.2%
Resource 10
64,294
-1.4%
Industrial 25
101,619
-1.0%
Financial 15
15,178
-1.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
WATCH: How to get your business ready for tax year-end

23 Mar

WATCH: How to get your business ready for tax year-end
What if I could invest in my daughter's future by cutting out luxuries?

23 Mar

What if I could invest in my daughter's future by cutting out luxuries?
How this tech giant is elevating smartphone photography to greater heights

20 Mar

How this tech giant is elevating smartphone photography to greater heights
What if I could grow one lump sum investment towards a dream retirement home?

17 Mar

What if I could grow one lump sum investment towards a dream retirement home?
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2023 (3.0.23081.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo