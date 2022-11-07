59m ago

add bookmark

World Bank boss gives SA's energy transition plans the thumbs up

accreditation
Compiled by Khulekani Magubane
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Eskom's Komati power station. Photo: Eskom
Eskom's Komati power station. Photo: Eskom
  • World Bank president David Malpass said he was confident in South Africa's ability to meet its just energy transition targets.
  • The World Bank approved a R9 billion loan to make Komati station the first coal power station in SA to be converted into a renewable station.
  • Ministers Enoch Godongwana and Pravin Gordhan met with Malpass in Mpumalanga on Saturday to finalise the funding.
  • For more financial news, go to the News24 Business front page.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana and Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan met with World Bank president David Malpass on Saturday to finalise funding to convert the recently decommissioned Komati coal power station in Mpumalanga into a renewable power station.

With the R9 billion concessional loan in place, Komati is set to become the first major coal power station in the country to be converted into a renewable station with 150MW of solar, 70MW of wind, and 150MW of storage batteries.

Komati's decommissioning was announced at the end of October after the station reached the end of its life, after being in operation since 1961.

The World Bank funding will be financed through an R8 billion loan, an R870 million concessional loan from the Canadian-World Bank Clean Energy and Forest Climate Facility, and an R183 million grant from the World Bank's Energy Sector Management Assistance Programme.

 READ | World Bank approves funding for R9bn plan to repurpose Komati power station

Malpass said while reducing greenhouse gas emissions remained difficult globally, he remained confident in South Africa's ability to meet its just energy transition targets.

"Decommissioning the Komati plant this week is a good first step toward low carbon development. We are cognizant of the social challenges of the transition, and we are partnering with the government, civil society, and unions to create economic opportunities for affected workers and communities," said Malpass.

Gordhan said Malpass' visit to Komati was an expression of confidence in South Africa's ability to implement a just energy transition with net benefits for the livelihoods and communities of mining towns.

"This project will greatly assist Eskom, South Africa, and the international community to develop a deeper understanding and appreciation of how the processes of decommissioning and repurposing of coal-powered stations can be done in a manner which mitigates the socio-economic impacts for workers and communities; before we scale up the move of the power sector into a low-carbon path. Crucially, it will provide training in new skills and for new jobs," said Gordhan.

READ | Komati decommissioned as power plant reaches the end of life

Godongwana said the funding Eskom is receiving from the World Bank would help the entity meet its de-carbonisation and just energy transition targets.

"The repurposing of Komati is a critical first step in a long journey, one that we cannot walk alone if we are to strike the urgent balance between our environmental, economic, and energy imperatives. We will continue to mobilise capital, internationally and domestically, to finance the transition in the interest of the lives and livelihoods of our people," said Godongwana.

While the last unit at Komati was decommissioned and switched off at the end of October, the government said employees remaining in Komati at the time of the decommissioning will become part of the repowering and repurposing project with a training facility already under development.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
world bankeskomdavid malpasspravin gordhankomatiload shedding
Rand - Dollar
18.01
+2.2%
Rand - Pound
20.38
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.98
-0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.54
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.5%
Gold
1,681.34
0.0%
Silver
20.86
0.0%
Palladium
1,866.00
0.0%
Platinum
965.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
98.57
+4.0%
Top 40
62,769
+5.2%
All Share
69,305
+4.7%
Resource 10
66,568
+8.5%
Industrial 25
82,271
+4.2%
Financial 15
15,769
+2.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2022 (2.0.22305.17) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo