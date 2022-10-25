1h ago

add bookmark

Komati turnaround will cost close to R8bn, and the World Bank may foot most of the bill

accreditation
Lameez Omarjee
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Komati's first unit was commissioned in 1961.
Komati's first unit was commissioned in 1961.
Image supplied by Eskom
  • Repowering and repurposing Komati power station would cost over R7.9 billion, project documents show.
  • Eskom has engaged with the World Bank in developing a just energy transition project for the power station, which the multilateral may fund.
  • The project would see 430 permanent jobs created, along with 7 700 temporary jobs that would benefit the surrounding community.
  • For more financial news, go to the News24 Business front page.

Repurposing Eskom's coal-fired power station, Komati, would cost around R7.9 billion, project documents from the World Bank show.

Eskom has been engaging with the World Bank in providing funding for the re-powering and repurposing of Komati. The power station's first unit was commissioned in 1961, and it had nine operational units, each with a capacity of 100MW. The last unit is to be decommissioned at the end of October. But Eskom has relied on multiple socioeconomic assessments to determine how to give the power station, situated in Mpumalanga, a second life so that it can continue to support the local economy and livelihoods of those in the affected region.

Komati is located in the Steve Tshwete municipality, and the coal value chain in the area contributes to 35% of the area's gross value. The area has a young population, and assessments have shown that those that would be most vulnerable if Komati were to shut down include farming communities, youth and women.

During a discussion hosted by the Presidential Climate Commission (PCC) on Tuesday, Eskom's senior consultant on climate change and sustainable development, Beauty Mazibuko, unpacked the funding requirements to re-power and repurpose the station.

In total, the funding requirements stand at around $490 million or R7.9 billion, Mazibuko said. The presentation to the PCC indicated discussions on the funding with the World Bank are at advanced stages. Mazibuko said that Eskom has engaged with the World Bank Group, which has developed a just energy transition project for Komati.

The proposed development objectives are to support the decommissioning of the station, repurpose the plant with renewables and also create opportunities for workers and communities.

READ | Eskom plans to power SA households with micro-grids made of upcycled shipping containers

Project documents dated 2 October 2022 on the World Bank's website indicate that the multilateral could potentially fund around $440 million for Komati's just transition. News24 has requested comment from Eskom to indicate whether the loan and the loan amount have been decided.

The project documents indicate that decommissioning Komati would cost about R480 million or $33 million. Recycling some materials like iron and steel could yield revenues of R160 million.

Repurposing Komati with cleaner energy sources, such as 150MW of solar, 150MW of battery storage and 70MW of wind, is estimated to cost about R6.5 billion ($410 million). Essentially 370MW of new generation capacity would be added, explained Mazibuko.

The plant will also include a micro-grid assembly line and agri-voltaic plant, which could contribute to job creation for surrounding communities.

A training facility in partnership with the Cape Peninsula University of Technology's South African Renewable Energy Technology Centre (Saretec) will be established at Komati. Eskom has secured $2.17 million or R38 million for the facility from the Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet. The grant funding will be used for the training centre, which will reskill workers at Komati and surrounding communities to participate in the renewable energy sector.

READ | Eskom lands multimillion-rand funding for Komati training centre

The remaining $47.5 million (R763 million) will be needed for opportunities for workers and communities.

Data from 2020 shows Eskom had 810 employees. Over a third or 276 of them were permanent – and are mostly under the age of 45, said Mazibuko. The skillsets include technicians, engineers and operators.

"Those skills are reusable in the clean energy value chain," said Mazibuko. These workers can be reskilled and upskilled to work in clean energy, she emphasised. Without any of the just transition interventions at Komati there would have been job losses. 

More than half of the workers (430) work for Eskom Rotek Industries. These workers mainly do maintenance work and coal and ash handling, and can be transferred to other Eskom sites or operations.

About 303 workers are contractors, and Eskom can only retain 190 at Komati. Mazibuko said that alternatives for these contract workers are being considered.

Apart from partnering with the World Bank an Saretec, Eskom also has a memorandum of understanding in place with the Mpumalanga provincial government to collaborate on just transition and green economy projects – given that the province is heavily dependent on the coal value chain. 

By 2030, the project at Komati will have created about 430 new permanent jobs and 7 700 temporary jobs through its decommissioning and construction. About 200 people are expected to be trained annually at the Komati Training Facility.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
eskomenergy crisisenergygreenhouse gas emissionsgreen energyclimate change
Rand - Dollar
18.19
+1.1%
Rand - Pound
20.86
-0.5%
Rand - Euro
18.13
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.64
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.3%
Gold
1,654.00
+0.3%
Silver
19.40
+0.9%
Palladium
1,939.50
-1.6%
Platinum
923.00
-0.7%
Brent Crude
93.26
-0.3%
Top 40
59,268
+1.4%
All Share
65,851
+1.3%
Resource 10
61,645
-0.3%
Industrial 25
77,849
+2.2%
Financial 15
15,249
+1.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic

11 Aug

Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2022 (2.0.22297.23) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo