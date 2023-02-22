OPINION | Rooftop electricity - a government and supply industry failure

Government needs to establish an enabling environment for solar PV installations to expand beyond just a cure for load shedding, writes Coetzee van Heerden.

For climate change news and analysis, go to News24 Climate Future.

Small-scale rooftop solar PV installations form a very important part of the energy pool in many developed countries.

For example, in Australia, approximately 380 000 rooftop solar PV installations were connected to the grid in 2021. This had a combined capacity of 3.2GW. By comparison, the six units at the mega coal-fired power station Kusile have a combined capacity of 4.8GW.

Renewables accounted for more than a third (35%) of Australia's electricity supply in 2021.

To promote solar PV rooftop installations, the Australian government introduced feed-in-tariffs, allowing customers to be credited for the energy they feed to the distribution network on a monthly basis. The system was so effective that in October 2022, south Australia achieved a net negative demand of -236MW – because the excess energy supplied to the grid exceeded demand.

Germany has also made use of feed-in-tariffs that are applied to rooftop solar PV installations. The laws governing this came into force in 2000. Recent reports indicate Berlin plans to make solar PV installations mandatory for a certain portion (30%) of rooftops.

READ | Home power backup systems – electrical engineers answer your questions

The People's Republic of China, which has moderate to tropical climates, installed 53GW of solar capacity in 2021. China's National Energy Bureau has put in place targets for existing buildings to have solar PV installations. By the year 2025, the country aims to have 50% of rooftops of new buildings and factories covered with solar panels.

For South Africa, solar PV rooftop installations have not yet made a significant contribution to the energy supply. While there is the option to use utility-scale solar farms, which generate double the amount of energy per solar panel compared to fixed rooftop panels, these plants will place an additional burden on the grid.

Currently, there is little capacity on Eskom’s transmission networks, and the large-scale rollout of utility-scale solar by the power utility itself will be limited for the next 10 years.

But small-scale embedded solar projects on rooftops are a quick way to get additional power online. Existing roof space is already available for the installation of solar panels, and as a result, no land needs to be rezoned, purchased or sterilised. No designs and no tenders are necessary with rooftop installations, as is the case with large-scale solar projects.

Newsletter Weekly Climate Future Weekly An overview of the challenges and opportunities of the climate crisis, as it changes the world we know.

Initially, there is no capital cost for the distributor, which would be Eskom or municipalities. But the distributor may have to carry the cost of the new energy meters or have the customer (these are the households and businesses) pay for them.

Every roof fitted with a solar installation is a small, decentralised power station. This reduces the burden on the transmission network (owned by Eskom), as electricity does not need to be transported over large distances.

Small solar installations would be able to provide surplus electricity to neighbouring homes through the distribution system (in many cases controlled by municipalities).

READ | Gauteng's Midstream Estate plans to avoid four load shedding stages with R200m project

The main disadvantage of solar-generated electricity is that it cannot satisfy the need for base load or consistent power supply as coal and nuclear power stations do. This is because the sun only shines for a finite number of hours a day.

However, solar PV reduces the burden on coal and nuclear power stations, allowing for critical maintenance to be done at these stations. It also creates an opportunity for peaking and emergency generators such as diesel and hydro to be replenished. This may reduce or avoid load shedding and save diesel costs during the day.

Consumers mainly installed rooftop solar PV to limit the inconvenience of load shedding. But to encourage further uptake of rooftop solar PV, a favourable environment must be created, mainly by national government, but distributors of electricity should also encourage installations.

Solar installations should be actively promoted and enabled by means of state subsidies, or tax incentives, which President Cyril Ramaphosa announced during his State of the Nation Address. But tax incentives may be considered discriminative – because only tax-paying citizens or more wealthy citizens would be eligible for subsidies.

Solar PV installations can also be promoted through incentives for distributors, further advertising and marketing, legislative changes, and relevant tariffs.

Relevant tariff

A relevant tariff is a time-of-use tariff - with a high cost applied at peak hours when there is high energy demand. It could also include other incentives to encourage customers to use batteries during peak hours or even feed back to the grid from their batteries or solar panels. Suppliers should also be able to tap into these customers' batteries through the implementation of an innovative tariff.

To date, tariffs had little impact on incentivising installations.

Eskom and some municipalities applied a crediting system for excess power fed to the grid. Electricity customers were not fully financially compensated for the power fed to the grid, instead, it was offset as a credit to their accounts, more or less only equal to the amount they used. This practice should be stopped.

In recent weeks the City of Cape Town has announced a plan to pay its customers a cash incentive. This is an approved tariff by the National Energy Regulator of South Africa, of 78,98c/kWh combined with an additional 25c/kWh from the city.

But can the city be the lone ranger?

READ | Cape Town set to ease power cuts further as city gears up to issue tender

Rooftop solar PV installations also provide an opportunity for Eskom and municipalities to buy power at cheaper rates than conventional generation projects. This could also support electricity subsidies for poorer households. A new model for tariffs and financing is possible.

Solar generation on roofs, as our largest generating station, must be rolled out rapidly and make a significant positive impact. But for this, the national government must show leadership, determine a national strategy, and put in place regulations that underscore supportive tariffs and incentives in place.

Coetzee van Heerden is a retired electrotechnical engineer with 30 years' management experience in South Africa's electricity distribution industry. News24 encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of columnists published on News24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of News24.