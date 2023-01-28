OPINION | When it comes to carbon credits, absence makes the price fall further

Today's carbon credit market is fragmented and complex. With limited pricing data, how do buyers know whether they are paying a fair price, and how do suppliers manage the risk of carbon-offsetting projects? The unified role of regulators is a major player in the carbon credits game, writes Lisa Esterhuyzen.

Towards the end of 1980s the United States of America (US) had a problem. Its power stations had been emitting large amounts of sulphur dioxide for years, which falls back to earth as acid rain. Acid rain harms plants, aquatic animals, and infrastructure.



In 1990, the US government passed a law to force polluters to pay for their emissions, governed by a system called "cap-and-trade". Eight years later, acid rain levels over large regions in eastern America had fallen by 20%, and a new way of cutting emissions emerged.

In 1997, the United Nations' international climate change treaty, the Kyoto Protocol, suggested applying the concept of "cap-and-trade" to carbon, and so the carbon trade markets were born.

This is how the "cap-and-trade" compliance carbon market works:

Each year, organisations that have a large carbon footprint are allocated an allowance proportionate to their historical emissions. These allowances, or carbon credits, can then be bought and sold on a secondary market. If, for example, companies exceed their allocated carbon allowance, they will need to buy more credits from their carbon market. But if the companies implemented measures to reduce their emissions, they could sell any excess carbon credits on their industry market.

Lopsided logic

The genius of "cap-and-trade" systems is that they use both a stick and carrot when implemented properly, thereby incentivising companies to innovate.

Yet, critics of the carbon trading system worry that countries facing economic hardships might be tempted to cheat. These countries can cheat the "cap-and-trade" system by either making their overall emissions gap too generous or using accounting tricks to overstate reductions.

For example, a nation might reduce its carbon emissions by building wind farms to replace coal-fired power stations. This infrastructure investment will free up a portion of its carbon allowance, which could be sold to another country. But it might still count as a reduction in the first country's emissions, even though overall output hasn't changed. There are also fears that major polluters might relocate across borders to avoid signing up for a "cap-and-trade" scheme or find a more lenient jurisdiction.

Another criticism of carbon markets is that developed countries, which have done most of the polluting to date, can invest in capital-intensive, carbon-mitigating technologies, unlike poorer countries. In doing so, the rich countries can position their economies to less carbon-intensive activities, thereby preventing or reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

However, poorer countries tend to allocate available climate finance towards climate adaptation, thereby being able to adjust to the current and future damages of climate change.

Nevertheless, being the industrial powerhouse it is, China is the big kahuna because it produces heavily carbon-intensive goods at a massive rate. Without China's full cooperation to harmonise carbon pricing and carbon trading systems, most of the world's efforts will probably be undermined.

The price is not right, yet

The price of carbon is determined by supply and demand. The cost of carbon will rise and fall depending on whether the firms find alternatives to polluting by assigning a price to damaging activity. Since January 2022, South Africa's carbon tax rate is R144 (approximately $9 per ton). The proposed increases in the country's carbon tax and other green levies are expected to be much higher than inflation over the next 10 years.

Economists Joseph Stiglitz and Nicholas Stern argue that the price of carbon worldwide needs to be between €50 and €100 per ton by 2030. Only then will the 2015 Paris Agreement goal of limiting global warming to well below 2 degrees Celsius, compared to pre-industrial levels, be achieved. Most carbon prices remain far below this range.

Once more, even if carbon is priced appropriately, the fines for exceeding carbon levels are sometimes ineffectively low. In the European Union, a fine can be as low as €100 per excess ton. Considering that it is not much more than the price of a permit, it is hardly a discouragement. And that is if firms even get caught in the first place. In theory, regulations govern carbon prices and permits, but in practice, there are problems with measuring direct versus indirect emissions and cheating.

In the absence of regulation, no one will pay for carbon emissions or pay penalties for emitting carbon, rendering the carbon trading system pointless.

If governments limited the number of permits, it would drive their price up. Setting a minimum price that rises over time would mean the price would never fall too low. Governments also need to enforce more stringent regulations to deter potential rule breakers.

It is going to be crucial for the success of "our" international carbon emission targets to set a sort of global carbon price and structured collaboration among economies. Then the impactful carbon reduction will start gaining the necessary momentum, a key component needed to save "our home".

Lisa Esterhuyzen is a junior lecturer in the Department of Business Management at Stellenbosch University.

