Woman's passion for education now a legacy for a community to break the poverty cycle

In the community of Kgubetswana, the youth face challenges of underage drinking, teenage pregnancy, and many do not further their education beyond high school.

The Nnete Foundation is an education centre that aims to break the cycle of poverty and inspire the youth to further their studies.

Plans are afoot for the centre to introduce training for brickmaking and bricklaying, providing more career options for youths.

From the outside, you wouldn't know what the Nnete Foundation is about. There is a yard with two containers next to a grey building. It's neat, but hardly inviting. The sign "Nnete Foundation" looks like it's rusting and has cracks in it.

But when you step inside, it's a different set-up. Your spirits automatically lift at the sight of vibrant yellow walls. Learners are sitting behind desks, with their heads buried in books - too busy to look up. It's a beehive buzz kind of atmosphere... or a library that teenagers actually want to spend time in.

There's a whiteboard on one of the walls with algebra, and it becomes clear that this is a place where tutoring is happening.

The Nnete Foundation is a non-profit education centre that was established by the Dihlabeng Christian Church in 2016. It was named after Nnete Malebo, an education activist from Kgubetswana who passed away while at university.

"Nnete was passionate about seeing a black child being educated," says Rakgalakane Mofokeng, who works at the education centre with Sibongile Matches. Nnete also happens to mean "truth".



Matches goes on to explain that most youths do not think of leaving Clarens after completing school. Some do not even finish matric and leave school after Grade 9. But there are learners who have ambitions to continue studying after matric. The Nnete Foundation is here to help them get there.

"Nnete is a place where kids can come after school, sit down at a desk and have someone to help with their schoolwork," explains Mofokeng. In the community, some children stay with their grandparents, who might not be equipped to help them with their homework, especially science and maths.

"But they can come here, sit down and study their schoolwork," he adds. The education centre is stocked with textbooks that learners can use, and have even been loaned out to some schools.

Mofokeng explains:

The aim behind the Nnete Foundation was about breaking the poverty cycle that existed in our community through education. To bring justice through education.

By understanding maths and science, it is expected that these learners would have more career options after school and find the "job of their dreams", says Mofokeng.

Apart from tutoring, the learners also get input on life skills. Some people in the community often come to the foundation on Wednesdays to share more about their professions to inspire the learners to pursue different careers.

There are about 17 learners currently on the programme. At one point as many as 25 were accommodated in the building. Those interested need to fill in an application form and take a short test to determine if they can get a seat at the centre, as space is limited.

Their attendance is also tracked. Poor attendance would mean being asked to leave so that another child can get the opportunity to receive tutoring after school. Sometimes those who matriculate return to the Nnete Foundation to offer to tutor before heading to university, says Matches.

Four principles

The Nnete Foundation has four fundamental principles to help learners along the way.

The first is to be on time. By 15:30 each day, the learners have to be seated to do their schoolwork. "We understand one day they will be out there working in different professions, and they will have to be committed to their work," says Mofokeng.

The second rule is to help one another. If they help each other, it will be easier to remember what they have learnt.

The third rule is to speak English. The home language for most families in the community is Sesotho. But at schools, all the subjects are taught in English. "That is why we encourage them to speak English, so they can understand things," Mofokeng adds.

The fourth rule is to ask questions. Questions are helpful for remembering what you learn, and is also helpful for others, Mofokeng says.

You can see these principles play out on a typical afternoon. There is some murmuring going on among learners, pointing at pages – perhaps a sign of peer learning going on.

Brickmaking

The Nnete Foundation may also soon start a training programme for brickmaking and bricklaying.

The foundation last year became a custodian of two brickmaking machines that were donated by Kruisvallei Hydro*. The 4MW hydroelectric plant, located on the Ash River, which runs between Clarens and Bethlehem, is one of the bid window 4 projects of the Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme (REIPPPP).

Projects of the REIPPPP have to deliver socio-economic development objectives near the communities where they are based.

Following a needs assessment in 2019, it was found that there is not sufficient housing material in Kgubetswana or Clarens. Residents often have to travel to Bethlehem to buy material, and this could be costly, explains Tebogo Mohlahlana, economic development & community manager for Kruisvallei Hydro.

To address this, Kruisvallei Hydro got a brickmaking machine and, through the help of the community liaison officer for the project, Ntsebe Mofokeng, chose the Nnete Foundation as the custodian.

"The idea of the brickmaking machine was to firstly create a space where there can be training provided for brickmaking and bricklaying. Once those individuals have been trained, then the brickmaking machine can be used to make bricks for houses, and people can actually purchase the bricks from here [the Nnete Foundation]," Mohlahlana tells News24.

The brickmaking machines are stored inside containers donated by Kruisvallei Hydro, along with fencing and other security upgrades.



Kruisvallei Hydro is now helping the Nnete Foundation find a training provider to develop accredited training for brickmaking and laying.

One of the containers at the foundation could also potentially be used to provide counselling services for the community in future.

This education centre is slowly expanding to offer vocational training for those who haven't completed their formal education while also supporting the mental well-being of the surrounding community.

Here, you can practically see how education is a road to freedom.

As we say our goodbyes, Matches smiles and, with exuberant assurance, says: "Don't worry, we're changing South Africa!"

*Red Rocket is the developer, EPC contractor, operations contractor, and asset manager, and shareholder for Kruisvallei Hydro.