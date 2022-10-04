42m ago

add bookmark

Fossil fuels kill, but hunger kills faster, Mantashe tells conference

accreditation
Khulekani Magubane
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe.
Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe.
Gallo Images
  • Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe said South Africa and the African continent should not be dictated to about their energy transition.
  • He spoke at the Africa Oil Week in Cape Town. 
  • This comes as a $8.5 billion deal with rich nations to help Eskom decarbonise hangs in the balance.
  • Get the biggest business stories emailed to you every weekday, or go to the News24 Business front page.

Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe says the African continent should not be dictated to when it comes to the pace of its energy transition. This as a R150 billion funding deal from rich countries to help fund South Africa’s transition from coal hangs in the balance.

In an address to the 2022 Africa Oil Week in Cape Town on Tuesday, Mantashe said the war in Ukraine has hit developing economies with high energy costs, along with increasing food prices and interest rates.

He said the climate change question "sits uncomfortably with energy poverty", adding that the pressure on African economies to decarbonise quickly will expose it to the risk that its people will not have access to reliable and affordable energy if handled with haste.

"We have seen the increase of coal purchasing from us to EU growing eightfold, 780%. As they take our coal, they at the same time tell us to move out of it quickly. That is a contradiction that Africa must look at," he said.

"Transition from high carbon to low carbon emission must be managed systematically. It must include support and use of gas and renewable energy and other energy sources, while at the same time scaling down our country’s previous over-reliance on coal."

Referring to civil society groups and environmental activists outside the Oil Week venue in Cape Town, Mantashe said: "I see the protests outside this venue that said 'fossil fuels a killer', but I can tell you that hunger kills faster".

READ | Bid window 5 could be reopened as most energy projects fail to reach financial close - Mantashe

South Africa is heading into a crucial stage of negotiations to get $8.5 billion (~R152 billion) in funding from the US, UK, France, Germany and the EU to fund Eskom’s transition away from coal. But talks have been fraught, and the deal may hang in the balance, amid reports of disagreements about South Africa’s plans for the money – which include spending on electric vehicles.

READ | R152bn deal at risk amid fraught talks between rich countries, South Africa

In a further blow, a key figure in the negotiations, the respected head of Eskom’s energy transition department, Mandy Rambharos, resigned last week.

Refinery capacity

Mantashe noted the "gradual withdrawal of major oil companies in Africa’s downstream sector, particularly refining", at a time of new oil discoveries in Africa – including off the coast of South Africa.

"We cannot be an import destination for refined products when our continent is endowed with crude oil. Imported refined products risks our economies. They expose us to unreliable supply. They adversely force us to invest in import infrastructure, not domestic processing."

In recent months, South Africa lost much of its refinery capacity, with BP and Shell closing the country’s biggest crude oil refinery, Sapref. Mantashe welcomed the "imminent" reopening of the Glencore-owned Astron refinery in Cape Town.

"When it closed due to an accident [in 2020, when an explosion killed two people], it ran on west African crudes, and we expect it to continue where it had left off. This reopening will boost security of supply to the region."

Mantashe said that attempts of the European Union to move away from Russian gas imports are an opportunity for Africa’s oil and gas to earn income through exports into Europe.  

Mantashe noted that the energy sector remains fragmented in South Africa, without an equivalent body like the Minerals Council of South Africa, which represents mining companies. He says the fragmentation makes them more to "hostile" lobbies.

READ | SA's new renewable energy programme in trouble, many projects no longer financially viable

Secretary-general of the Africa Petroleum Producers Organisation Omar Farouk Ibrahim said the organisation was not opposed to the energy transition, but that it had to be done with due consideration to socioeconomic development on the continent.

Ibrahim said it was not equitable to subject African economies to stringent energy transition targets while European nations reverted to non-renewables when the transition was no longer economically convenient for them due to Russia restricting the region's access to its gas.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
africa oil weekgwede ­mantashecape townenergyoil
Rand - Dollar
17.78
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
20.14
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.60
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.51
+1.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.4%
Gold
1,709.10
+0.6%
Silver
20.87
+0.8%
Palladium
2,279.00
+2.5%
Platinum
913.50
+1.0%
Brent Crude
88.86
+4.2%
Top 40
59,333
+2.6%
All Share
65,809
+2.5%
Resource 10
63,659
+3.3%
Industrial 25
79,540
+2.6%
Financial 15
14,008
+1.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
Key highlights of Coca-Cola's World Without Waste Strategy in South Africa

03 Oct

Key highlights of Coca-Cola's World Without Waste Strategy in South Africa
From Australia with Love: Relive Qantas’ first flight from Sydney to Joburg to...

30 Sep

From Australia with Love: Relive Qantas’ first flight from Sydney to Joburg to celebrate 70 years of passenger flights
Imagine a World Without Waste – Coca-Cola can, and here’s how you can help

30 Sep

Imagine a World Without Waste – Coca-Cola can, and here’s how you can help
Coca-Cola water stewardship in South Africa

29 Sep

Coca-Cola water stewardship in South Africa
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2022 (2.0.22269.15) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo