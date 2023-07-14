Health risks for millions as extreme heat rips through Europe

Extreme heat is ripping through southern Europe and parts of Germany, with the next blast from the Sahara lifting temperatures toward record highs in parts of Italy this weekend.

In Athens, the nighttime temperature won’t drop below 25C (77F) for 15 days, while many of the city’s inhabitants are seeking relief on nearby beaches from as early as 6am. Between midday and 5pm, the Greek authorities have halted delivery services, while the famed Acropolis will be shut for that period. Some tourists visiting the ancient site have needed first aid.

The European Space Agency has warned that the region’s all-time high of 48.8C is likely be tested this month on the Italian islands of Sicily and Sardinia. Climate change is increasing the frequency of extreme weather across the Northern Hemisphere, underlining the increasing urgency to cut greenhouse gas emissions, according to the World Meteorological Organization.

The extreme weather “is having a major impact on human health, ecosystems, economies, agriculture, energy and water supplies,” said WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas. “We have to step up efforts to help society adapt to what is unfortunately becoming the new normal.”

Last year, more than 60 000 people died because of the summer heat waves across Europe, according to a recent study. As the world warms, many countries across the region are poorly-prepared and ill-adapted, with homes mostly built to help inhabitants tolerate cold, another report showed.



Climate change is bringing extreme heat and weather across Europe, threatening the health of millions.Our team has the latest from Italy, Spain and Germany https://t.co/XUYTyjA0Ps pic.twitter.com/s1Kwc7WOzN — Bloomberg (@business) July 13, 2023