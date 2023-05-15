13m ago

Share

Local content criteria for SA's first battery storage project scrapped

accreditation
Carol Paton
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The first battery storage projects will be located near solar PV in the Northern Cape.
The first battery storage projects will be located near solar PV in the Northern Cape.
Lameez Omarjee
  • The IPP office has changed the rules on local content for its first battery storage project. 
  • The old points system under the Preferential Procurement Policy Framework Act (PPPFA) will apply. 
  • First battery projects will be located at sub-stations in the Northern Cape. 
  • For more financial news, go to the News24 Business front page.

The Department of Energy's independent power producer office briefed prospective bidders on the first-ever battery storage procurement on Monday, introducing much more relaxed economic development criteria than previously were required. 

The government has called for bids for 512MW of battery storage located at five sub-stations in the Northern Cape. 

In the last bid round of the renewable independent power producer programme (REIPPP), the department required that bidders use a certain proportion of locally manufactured materials to qualify to bid. The condition caused consternation in the industry due to the short supply of locally manufactured parts. But, due to a court challenge that set aside the regulations under the Preferential Procurement Policy Framework Act (PPPFA), which made provision for pre-qualifications, the department has reverted to an earlier form of the Act. 

Under this arrangement, which existed until 2017, bids were scored on a points system, where 90% of the points related to price and only 10% of the points to other criteria, such as black ownership, local content and so on.

READ | New procurement bill restores BEE to government - but legal problems not over

The IPP office's Louis Moyse said that it would not be compulsory for bidders to meet any of the economic development criteria but that these would be included in the scoring. The largest weighting in the 10 points would be for black ownership. Points would also be awarded for other elements on the generic BEE scorecard, such as job creation and black management control. 

The Cabinet approved a new Public Procurement Bill last week and will begin making its way through Parliament. Should it become law, the system will change agains as state entities will have complete freedom to set their own criteria to assist previously disadvantaged people in gaining a leg up to win state contracts. 

Said the head of the IPP office, Bernard Magoro:

We can't apply economic development criteria as thresholds or pre-qualifications. But what we will do (in the scoring) is set a minimum target for economic development, and once bidders reach that target, we will allocate points.

The rationale for locating all the battery storage projects in the Northern Cape was to effectively increase the space to build additional solar PV capacity. 

Said Eskom's Caswell Ndlovu: "We focused on the Northern Cape because it has a lot of solar PV, which has a predictable profile and because it was one of the first areas to run out of grid capacity. Another 513MW can now be charged to the battery storage. Now that we have grid capacity issues everywhere, we will look for more sites in the Northern Cape and the Western Cape."

Each of the five sites must supply a designated amount of megawatts which must be dispatchable for four hours daily. The system operator in the Eskom head office will have complete discretion over when the battery power is dispatched. 

Magoro also gave an update on the office's other procurement processes, saying since the REIPPP restarted in 2018, the office has plans to procure 28GW of energy. Magoro said he remained confident that all of the winning projects in the Risk Mitigation Independent Power Producer (RMIPPP) and Bid Window 5 would reach financial close by the end of 2023. Several of the projects appeared to be stranded with many having offered prices that are now underwater due to inflation and global supply chain constraints. 

Bid Window 6 for 4 200MW was open to bidders and would close soon. A request for proposals (RFP) for 3 000MW of gas was in a design phase, and once regulatory matters with the Transnet Ports Authority were finalised, he said it would be issued to the market. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
independent power producer (ipp) officebernard magorobattery storagerenewable energy
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Rand - Dollar
19.04
+1.5%
Rand - Pound
23.84
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
20.70
+1.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.75
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.6%
Platinum
1,067.51
+0.8%
Palladium
1,543.09
+1.5%
Gold
2,017.46
+0.3%
Silver
24.08
+0.5%
Brent Crude
74.17
-1.1%
Top 40
72,918
-0.1%
All Share
78,262
-0.1%
Resource 10
69,600
-0.3%
Industrial 25
108,181
+0.1%
Financial 15
14,894
-0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
Franschhoek Literary Festival 2023 to host local and international authors

10 May

Franschhoek Literary Festival 2023 to host local and international authors
You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car

10 May

You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car
Democratising the English Premier League for all South Africans

09 May

Democratising the English Premier League for all South Africans
What if I could kickstart my dream business by cutting down on takeaways?

03 May

What if I could kickstart my dream business by cutting down on takeaways?
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo