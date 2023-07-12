1h ago

Share

Sasol set to appeal as its bid to change emission standards at Secunda is shot down

accreditation
Compiled by Karl Gernetzky
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Supplied

Chemicals and energy group Sasol said on Wednesday its application to have its sulphur dioxide emissions from boilers at Secunda judged on mass and rate rather than concentration has been denied, though it will be appealing to the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment.

In June 2022, the group had applied to the National Air Quality Officer seeking to be regulated by a load-based emission limit, rather than a limit based on concentration promulgated in March 2020 under the Minimum Emission Standards (MES) of the Air Quality Act. This alternative regulation would be from the beginning of April 2025 onwards.

Sasol said in a statement that over the past five years it had spent more than R7 billion on emission-reduction projects at Secunda, Sasolburg and Natref, and had achieved MES compliance for 98% of its emission sources at these operations. The only remaining challenge was achieving the concentration-based limit for sulphur dioxide emissions from the boilers at Secunda.

Sasol is the largest greenhouse gas emitter in South Africa after Eskom, and its Secunda plant, where it produces synthetic fuel, is the largest single-site emitter in the world.

Sulphur dioxide causes irritation to the lining of the nose, throat and lungs, and can also cause environmental damage through acid rain.

The group said on Wednesday it remained committed to ambient air quality improvement, legal compliance, transforming its operations and reducing its environmental footprint in line with its strategy.

An integrated emission reduction roadmap involves the turning down of boilers, reducing coal usage and ramping up imports of renewable energy to 1 200MW by 2030.

"Sasol has already seen a reduction in emissions through the implementation of energy efficiency projects and is progressing the deployment of more than half of the committed renewable energy target from 2025 onwards," it said.

Shares in Sasol, which is valued at over R150 billion on the JSE, were still trading about 1% higher on Wednesday afternoon.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sasolpollutionsulphur dioxide
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Rand - Dollar
18.24
+1.3%
Rand - Pound
23.69
+0.9%
Rand - Euro
20.21
+0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.33
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.5%
Platinum
941.29
+0.8%
Palladium
1,270.36
+1.6%
Gold
1,948.81
+0.9%
Silver
23.86
+3.2%
Brent-ruolie
79.40
+2.2%
Top 40
70,782
+1.8%
All Share
76,138
+1.7%
Resource 10
62,879
+2.8%
Industrial 25
105,441
+1.4%
Financial 15
16,205
+1.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
WATCH: How investing in water and energy can secure your business' sustainability

11 Jul

WATCH: How investing in water and energy can secure your business' sustainability
76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck

11 Jul

76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck
Absa Money Makeover: Finding the extra cash in your spending plan

11 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: Finding the extra cash in your spending plan
Want a brand-new MacBook? Here’s the easiest way

11 Jul

Want a brand-new MacBook? Here’s the easiest way
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23185.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo