12m ago

add bookmark

Brown locust outbreak hits Eastern Cape

Khulekani Magubane, Fin24
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Locusts start to fly in the morning hours after roosting in the trees overnight on May 21, 2020 in Samburu County, Kenya.
Locusts start to fly in the morning hours after roosting in the trees overnight on May 21, 2020 in Samburu County, Kenya.
Fredrik Lerneryd/Getty Images
  • The Eastern Cape government has warned of a brown locust outbreak in two of the province's districts.
  • The brown locust is a classified agricultural pest in South Africa, and it prefers grasses and cereals.
  • Authorities say the locusts are currently in stage one and two, before flying can occur.

 

The Eastern Cape Provincial Department of Rural Development and Agrarian Reform released a statement on Monday warning of a brown locust outbreak in the province's Sarah Baartman and Chris Hani districts.

The provincial department said it worked with the National Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development to detect the outbreak.

"The known affected areas are currently Middelburg Cape, Graaff-Reinet, Aberdeen, Cradock, Nieu-Bethesda, Pearston and Jansenville on 127 farms," the statement said.

According to the statement, the brown locust is a classified agricultural pest in South Africa and while it tends to prefer grasses and cereals, other crops can also be attacked.

The department statement said emerging farmers in the affected districts would undergo training to participate in a pest management program to manage the swarms before they reach the flying stage. 

Department entomologist Nolitha Skenjana said the locusts are currently in stage one and two, which was a "good time for spraying to occur".

"We are now left in estimation with just more than 21 days, then they will be flying, and it will be difficult to spray them at that time," Skenjana said.

According to the provincial department, egg hatching among brown locusts begins in September after the first rains and continues in October with flying commencing in December.

Earlier this year, the department confirmed an outbreak of brown locusts in the northwestern Karoo, with interventions similarly beginning at the early stages.

This followed an outbreak of desert locusts in East Africa, which had devastating impact on crops in Kenya, Somalia and Ethiopia. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Omnia will use proceeds of R2.4 billion Oro Agri sale to pay off debt
Omnia turns tide amid virus storm, set to expand
Poorest markets vulnerable to spike in essential food prices, report finds
Read more on:
eastern capesouth africaplaguelocusts
ZAR/USD
16.52
(-0.16)
ZAR/GBP
21.38
(-0.18)
ZAR/EUR
19.45
(-0.54)
ZAR/AUD
11.67
(+0.37)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.06)
Gold
1903.81
(+0.18)
Silver
24.32
(+0.50)
Platinum
854.00
(-0.92)
Brent Crude
43.06
(0.00)
Palladium
2327.01
(+0.78)
All Share
55161.03
(+0.21)
Top 40
50741.94
(+0.09)
Financial 15
9977.80
(+3.10)
Industrial 25
74762.95
(-0.61)
Resource 10
54129.95
(-0.07)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Do you think it was a good idea for the government to approach the IMF for a $4.3 billion loan to fight Covid-19?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes. We need the money.
11% - 1501 votes
It depends on how the funds are used.
73% - 9703 votes
No. We should have gotten the loan elsewhere.
16% - 2152 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
How to get your rental deposit back

18 Oct

How to get your rental deposit back
MONEY CLINIC | I'm married in community of property. How will the debt review...

17 Oct

MONEY CLINIC | I'm married in community of property. How will the debt review process affect my spouse?
MONEY CLINIC | Should I pay a R200 000 deposit on a buy-to-let property, or invest...

15 Oct

MONEY CLINIC | Should I pay a R200 000 deposit on a buy-to-let property, or invest in a unit trust?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20287.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo