Calls for inspectors to 'keep watch' at factories as illicit cigarettes filter through

Inspectors from the SA Revenue Service should be physically present where cigarettes are produced, says Yusuf Abramjee, founder of Tax Justice South Africa.

For every pack of cigarettes sold in SA, at least R20.01 should be paid in taxes, but many are sold for well below this price.

A black market for cigarettes is still thriving, despite the ban of the sale of tobacco products being lifted in August last year.

Officials from the SA Revenue Service (SARS) should be physically present in cigarette factories in South Africa to ensure that taxes are paid and illegal products don't enter the market.

This was one of the key takeaways from a webinar organised by Business Leadership SA to counter the booming illicit trade in alcohol and tobacco.

The black market was given a significant boost when alcohol and cigarettes were banned in an attempt to reduce strain on SA's health system from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Government forwent billions in lost taxes due to the bans, but argued they were necessary to enable health workers to focus on treating Covid-19 patients.

The cigarette ban was lifted in mid-August, while the most recent alcohol ban was relaxed this week.

On Wednesday, Yusuf Abramjee, the founder of Tax Justice South Africa, told the webinar that SARS officials need to be present at the point where cigarettes are manufactured and packaged.

"We want SARS to put inspectors in these cigarette factories 24/7, to monitor what you can manufacture, to monitor what's being sold, to see that taxes are being paid."

He said researchers from his organisation recently went undercover to check what a packet of cigarettes was being sold for at 40 supermarkets, spaza shops and corner cafés in Johannesburg, Cape Town, Pretoria, Johannesburg and Durban. They found that 39 of the 40 shops were selling cigarettes below the minimum tax threshold.

Legally, R20.01 has to be paid to SARS for every pack of 20 cigarettes sold.

"If you're selling cigarettes for under R20, you're breaking the law, you're not paying your taxes," he said.

Call for minimum price

Abramjee added the time has come for government to introduce a minimum price on items like cigarettes, suggesting an increase of up to 40% more than the minimum tax.

Zacharia Motsumi, the director and spokesperson of the South African Tobacco Transformation Alliance, said he would welcome "each and every company" in the tobacco industry having SARS officials physically present to check compliance with laws, but cautioned that these officials could become corrupted.

Motsumi said that after the ban on cigarette sales was lifted in August of 2020, the size of the illicit trade remained larger than before the ban. He estimated it at between 30% to 35% of the market, compared to around 20% to 25% before the ban went into effect.

SARS Commissioner Edward Kieswetter had already argued in in September that the cigarette ban had allowed illegal operators to gain a foothold in the market.

Kurt Moore, the CEO of the SA Liquor Brand Association, meanwhile, on Wednesday said that past research had shown that around 14.5% of SA's alcohol by volume was sold illegally.

This included counterfeit goods – where bottles are reused and filled with fake spirits - and so-called "diversion", where importers do not pay excise taxes at ports of entry as the goods have false final destinations.

Moore cautioned that minimum prices could work to boost the coffers of illegal traders, who just hike the prices of their products but do not pass the higher taxes on to authorities.

"It's just improving their margins," he said.