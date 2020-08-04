1h ago

D-day ahead for Fita, Ramaphosa to convince Supreme Court of Appeal on cigarette ban

South Africa instituted its ban on the sale of cigarettes in late March, 2020.
Getty Images

The registrar of the Supreme Court of Appeal has granted an application for truncated dates in the filing of an application for leave to appeal brought by the Fair Trade Tobacco Association.

Fita approached the Supreme Court of Appeal after the North Gauteng High Court dismissed its legal challenge to the ban on tobacco sales. 

Now, the court directed on Monday that President Cyril Ramaphosa has to deliver his answering affidavit in an application for leave to appeal brought by the Fair-Trade Independent Tobacco Association by no later than Friday 7 August at 15:00.

Fita, in turn, must file its replying affidavit to that of Ramaphosa, if any, by no later than Tuesday 11 August 2020 at 15:00.

In their affidavits, the parties must motivate why the request for leave to appeal either should, or should not be granted. The merits of Fita's application for leave to appeal will then be considered before a ruling is made.

A full bench of the court dismissed the application with costs, stating that the organisation "failed to show that the appeal bears reasonable prospects of success".

It is now up to the Supreme Court of Appeal to decide if it will grant Fita leave to appeal. 

* Compiled by Carin Smith and Marelise van der Merwe

