1h ago

add bookmark

High Court rejects bid to appeal cigarette ban, but FITA says it's not giving up

Sibongile Khumalo
South Africa instituted its ban on the sale of cigarettes in late March, 2020.
South Africa instituted its ban on the sale of cigarettes in late March, 2020.
Getty Images
  • The Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association's attempt to appeal a ruling that upheld the ban on the sale of tobacco has been rejected. 
  • The court says it was unlikely to succeed. 
  • But FITA says it's not giving up on its bid to appeal.

The High Court in Pretoria has rejected an application by the Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association for leave to appeal a ruling than upheld a ban on the sale of cigarettes during the current Covid-19 lockdown.

A full bench of the court dismissed the application with costs, stating that the organisation "failed to show that the appeal bears reasonable prospects of success".  

The sale of cigarettes has been banned since the start of the lockdown in late March, with the government justifying the ban as necessary for health reasons amid the Covid-19 pandemic, which has already killed some 6 000 people. FITA will now approach the Supreme Court of Appeal to consider the application.

Spokesperson for FITA, Sinenhlanhla Mnguni, said the organisation, which primarily represents local manufacturers, were prepared for this outcome and would escalate the matter.

"We have always had it in mind that this may be an eventuality... so we were prepared to take the next step, which is what we are going to do now, [namely] petitioning the Supreme Court of Appeal for the same relief," Mnguni said. 

"We are in the process of preparing a petition to the Supreme Court of Appeal which are hoping to file within the course of the next week."

The ongoing cigarette ban has resulted in prices continuing to spike on the black market, while any benefits of the ban were mostly achieved under lockdown alert level 5, according to a recent study by the Research Unit on the Economics of Excisable Products (REEP), an independent research unit based at the University of Cape Town.

A separate separate legal battle between government and British American Tobacco SA is expected to be heard in August. 

Related Links
Tobacco group wanting to challenge cigarette ban again is only in it for the money, says state
Tobacco group lodges leave to appeal ruling that kept cigarettes banned
Govt lawyers in sudden about-turn, get court to delay cigarette case until August
Read more on:
fitacigarette banappeallockdown
ZAR/USD
16.68
(-0.28)
ZAR/GBP
21.32
(-0.63)
ZAR/EUR
19.40
(-0.54)
ZAR/AUD
11.82
(-0.09)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-1.19)
Gold
1900.57
(+0.93)
Silver
22.63
(+0.38)
Platinum
914.00
(+0.99)
Brent Crude
43.60
(-2.00)
Palladium
2220.50
(+4.12)
All Share
55645.65
(-0.76)
Top 40
51259.48
(-0.82)
Financial 15
10291.32
(-0.89)
Industrial 25
73920.65
(-1.80)
Resource 10
55493.56
(+0.54)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
How has Covid-19 impacted your financial position?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm not really directly affected
18% - 2499 votes
I am taking a hit, but should be able to recover in the next year
23% - 3121 votes
My finances have been devastated
34% - 4736 votes
It's still too early to know what the full effect will be
25% - 3410 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | Can I make a fraction of my retirement fund accessible during...

22 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | Can I make a fraction of my retirement fund accessible during Covid-19?
MONEY CLINIC | I have R70k in retirement savings. How can I diversify my investments?

08 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | I have R70k in retirement savings. How can I diversify my investments?
MONEY CLINIC | Can I buy a house while under debt review?

18 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | Can I buy a house while under debt review?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20202.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo