34m ago

add bookmark

Land Bank can't make interest payments in July

Londiwe Buthelezi
Land Bank which gives loans to commercial and emerging farmers will again not be able to make interest payments due between the on some of its debt.
Land Bank which gives loans to commercial and emerging farmers will again not be able to make interest payments due between the on some of its debt.

The Land Bank says it will not be able to make interest payments due in the remainder of July, raising a risk of default despite the National Treasury recently announcing in the June adjustment budget that the state-owned lender will get a R3 billion equity injection.

In a statement issued on the JSE stock exchange news service, the Land Bank said it is still experiencing liquidity challenges and can confirm that it will not be in a position to proceed with the interest payments on listed notes that fall due between 09 July and 31 July 2020.

"Such failure to pay will, subject to the terms of the 2010 Programme, constitute an event of default," wrote the bank, which funds approximately 27% of agricultural debt in SA.

When Finance Minister, Tito Mboweni, announced on 24 June that the state will recapitalise the Land Bank, analysts were optimistic that this would help the bank avoid imminent defaults on its short-term debt. But the bank did say that the recapitalisation was going to be used to provide comfort to lenders that it will be able to service its repayment of liquidity facility that the bank has been trying to raise since June.

Related Links
ANALYSIS | How far will the R3bn recapitalisation take the Land Bank?
Land Bank expects more defaults before the end of June
Land Bank hopeful to raise R3bn within the next fortnight
Read more on:
land bank
ZAR/USD
16.87
(+0.14)
ZAR/GBP
21.28
(+0.32)
ZAR/EUR
19.05
(+0.72)
ZAR/AUD
11.74
(+0.74)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.32)
Gold
1798.91
(-0.49)
Silver
18.58
(-0.44)
Platinum
830.00
(-2.06)
Brent Crude
43.32
(+0.49)
Palladium
1933.01
(+1.23)
All Share
55787.90
(-0.15)
Top 40
51536.91
(-0.04)
Financial 15
10339.64
(+0.63)
Industrial 25
77428.31
(-0.10)
Resource 10
52587.29
(-0.39)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
How has Covid-19 impacted your financial position?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm not really directly affected
18% - 1869 votes
I am taking a hit, but should be able to recover in the next year
23% - 2448 votes
My finances have been devastated
34% - 3636 votes
It's still too early to know what the full effect will be
25% - 2619 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

05 Jun

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | My wife and I are in financial distress. How should we invest our...

01 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | My wife and I are in financial distress. How should we invest our R1.5m?
MONEY CLINIC | I can't afford a new rates & levy certificate. Is there any leniency?

27 Jun

MONEY CLINIC | I can't afford a new rates & levy certificate. Is there any leniency?
MONEY CLINIC: I have R5m to invest. What are my options to ensure a salary of R30...

20 Jun

MONEY CLINIC: I have R5m to invest. What are my options to ensure a salary of R30 000?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20190.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo