LiquiFruit recall: Only a 'relatively small' number of juices affected

LiquiFruit owner Pioneer Foods says only about seven thousand cases of LiquiFruit 100% apple juice products are affected by its recall.

The PepsiCo subsidiary announced on Friday that apple concentrate supplied to the company was found to have elevated levels of patulin, a mycotoxin - a toxic fungal product - found in rotting apples.

On Friday, Pioneer Foods confirmed to Fin24 that it has a long-standing relationship with the supplier.

It recalled of some of LiquiFruit’s 100% apple juice products after it found patulin exceeding 50 parts per billion (microgram/kg), which is the regulatory threshold.

The toxin can cause vomiting, nausea and gastrointestinal disturbances, according to the World Health Organisation.

On Friday, Pioneer Foods described the number of products affected by the recall as “relatively small"/

The following LiquiFruit 100% Apple Juice products sold in South Africa, Botswana and Namibia are affected, with the relevant batch and production codes below:

LiquiFruit Clear Apple 250ml carton

Single unit barcode: 60052599

Date coding: PD 11.06.2021 / BB 11.06.2022

LiquiFruit Clear Apple 330ml can

Single unit barcode: 6001240225561 Date coding: PD 07.06.2021 / BB 07.06.2022

PD 08.06.2021 / BB 08.06.2022

LiquiFruit Clear Apple 300ml can

Single unit barcode: 6001240239346

Date coding: PD 21.06.2021 / BB 21.06.2022

LiquiFruit Clear Apple 1L

Single unit barcode: 6001048000339

Date coding: PD 07.06.2021 / BB 07.06.2022 PD 08.06.2021 / BB 08.06.2022

Ceres 100% Apple Juice products sold outside of South Africa are also affected, but no Ceres products in this country.