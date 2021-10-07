LiquiFruit recalls some apple juice products amid concerns over mycotoxin

Some LiquiFruit 100% apple juice products have been recalled after elevated levels of a natural toxic substance was found in apple concentrate supplied to Pioneer Foods.

The company said that a limited quantity of apple juice concentrate contained elevated levels of patulin.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), patulin is a mycotoxin – a toxic fungal product - produced by a variety of moulds, and is often found in rotting apples and apple products. The WHO says patulin can cause nausea, gastrointestinal disturbances and vomiting.

The recall is based on the presence of patulin exceeding 50 parts per billion (microgram/kg), which is the regulatory threshold, Pioneer Foods said.

"We have taken the decision, as a precautionary measure and with the interests of our consumers at heart, to launch a recall of products produced from the apple juice concentrate batch in question," said CEO Tertius Carstens.

The following LiquiFruit 100% Apple Juice products sold in South Africa, Botswana and Namibia are affected, with the relevant batch and production codes below:

LiquiFruit Clear Apple 250ml carton

Single unit barcode: 60052599

Date coding: PD 11.06.2021 / BB 11.06.2022



LiquiFruit Clear Apple 330ml can

Single unit barcode: 6001240225561

Date coding: PD 07.06.2021 / BB 07.06.2022

PD 08.06.2021 / BB 08.06.2022



LiquiFruit Clear Apple 300ml can

Single unit barcode: 6001240239346

Date coding: PD 21.06.2021 / BB 21.06.2022



LiquiFruit Clear Apple 1L

Single unit barcode: 6001048000339

Date coding: PD 07.06.2021 / BB 07.06.2022

PD 08.06.2021 / BB 08.06.2022

Ceres 100% Apple Juice products sold outside of South Africa are also affected, but no Ceres products in this country.