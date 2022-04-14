49m ago

Rainbow Chicken says it will 'take weeks' to meet customer demands following KZN floods

accreditation
Penelope Mashego
0:00
RCL Foods says it will battle to meet demand for its chicken products.
RCL Foods says it will "take weeks" for it to meet customer demand for its chicken products due to bridges having been washed away by the KwaZulu-Natal floods.

In addition to frozen portions, RCL produces chicken products such as steaklets, sausages and bites. 

But this week, although there was no infrastructure damage to its Hammersdale plant in KwaZulu-Natal, the floods resulted in bridges in the area being washed away, preventing employees from getting to the facility.

In a written response, RCL’s group corporate affairs director, Stephen Heath, said: "People getting to work will be an issue for some time. As a result of this, we will not be able to meet the full demands of our customers for some weeks to come."

Heath explained that that load shedding is impacting the ability of RCL’s plants outside of KwaZulu-Natal to increase production and support the affected operations.

Heath said it was too soon to tell what the financial impact could be.


Read more on:
rcl foodsjohannesburgfloodskzn floodschicken
Company Snapshot
