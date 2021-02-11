28m ago

add bookmark

Sweet deal: Ramaphosa calls on SA to support local sugar 'master plan'

Carin Smith
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
President Cyril Ramaphosa encouraged South Africans to support the local sugar industry.
President Cyril Ramaphosa encouraged South Africans to support the local sugar industry.
iStock
  • The SA Cane Growers' Association, ahead of SONA, called on government to continue actioning a master plan to save the industry.
  • In his State of the Nation Address, President Cyril Ramaphosa indicated that he had heard this call.
  • The local sugar industry has 22 949 growers – of which 21 581 are small-scale growers – who directly employ more than 65 000 people.

In his State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Thursday evening, President Cyril Ramaphosa encouraged South Africans to support the local sugar industry and assist in implementing the sugar master plan.

"The sugar master plan was signed during the lockdown, with a commitment from large users of sugar to procure at least 80% of their sugar needs from local growers," stated Ramaphosa in his SONA. 

"Through the implementation of the plan, last year saw a rise in local production and a decline in imported sugar, creating stability for an industry which employs some 85 000 workers." 

He said support for black small-scale farmers is being stepped up, with a large beverage producer committing to expand their procurement sharply.

This must have been music to the ears of the SA Cane Growers' Association, which - ahead of SONA - called on government to continue actioning its master plan.   

In a statement earlier this week, the association said for South African sugarcane growers, the existing threats to the industry include cheap sugar imports and the Health Promotion Levy.

The association had written to Ramaphosa as well as Trade and Industry Minister Ebrahim Patel and Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Minister Thoko Didiza to offer support and assistance to government in order to fast-track action on its commitments under the Sugar Industry Masterplan.

The master plan was signed in November 2020 and has been designed to draw together all stakeholders throughout the value chain, including government, to revive the hard-hit sugar industry. According to the association, one of the most serious threats that faced the local sugar industry in the past was weak trade protection.

Huge losses

"In past years, an influx of cheap sugar imports has caused losses of over R2.2 billion. This breaks down to a loss of R4 000 to the local sugar industry for every tonne of cheap imported sugar that floods our shores," it states. The association has launched its Home Sweet Home campaign in December 2020, which encourages South Africans to opt for local sugar. 

The aim is to try and restore an initial 150 000 tons of sugar demand to the local sugar industry in the first two years, with the goal of increasing this to 300 000 tons in year three.  

Other undertakings under plan include retailers and wholesalers procuring 80% of their sugar locally, with this amount rising to 95% in the third year, and government promoting the use of local sugar by all its departments and state-owned entities.

"Government and other stakeholders in the sugar industry have no time to lose in bringing the masterplan's commitments to fruition. The sugar industry accounts for a significant portion of employment in the agricultural sector," states the association.

The industry has 22 949 growers – of which 21 581 are small-scale growers – who directly employ more than 65 000 workers and create 270 000 indirect jobs across the country. Many thousands of these jobs are in rural areas of KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga, where sugarcane growing forms the backbone of the local economies.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
A sweet aftertaste: how global sugar binge surprised even the world’s top traders
SA sugar growers expand buy local campaign to try and save a 'million livelihoods'
Tongaat Hulett’s turnaround strategy begins to yield results
Read more on:
agriculturesugar taxsugar
ZAR/USD
14.63
(+0.76)
ZAR/GBP
20.21
(+0.89)
ZAR/EUR
17.75
(+0.60)
ZAR/AUD
11.34
(+0.40)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.82)
Gold
1827.03
(-0.80)
Silver
26.98
(-0.02)
Platinum
1239.50
(+0.51)
Brent Crude
61.07
(+0.62)
Palladium
2349.50
(-0.51)
All Share
65882.72
(-0.41)
Top 40
60420.45
(-0.36)
Financial 15
12459.12
(+0.31)
Industrial 25
88824.73
(+0.26)
Resource 10
63320.01
(-1.70)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Have you claimed the interest on your rental deposit?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and I've gotten it.
21% - 897 votes
No, I did not.
52% - 2247 votes
My landlord refused
28% - 1196 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
This is where foreigners are still buying prime property in SA, and why

07 Feb

This is where foreigners are still buying prime property in SA, and why
MONEY CLINIC | I want to sell the home my ex and I still live in. How do I go...

06 Feb

MONEY CLINIC | I want to sell the home my ex and I still live in. How do I go about it?
MONEY CLINIC | How much should I invest in order to retire comfortably at 60?

27 Jan

MONEY CLINIC | How much should I invest in order to retire comfortably at 60?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21040.6) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo