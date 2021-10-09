Woolworths recalls some apple juice cartons amid concerns over mould toxin

Two days after LiquiFruit apple juice products were recalled, Woolworths has recalled some of its 100% apple juice 200 ml cartons.

"Following routine quality tests, Woolworths is recalling Woolworths branded 100% apple juice 200 ml cartons (single boxes and six packs) with the best before date of 23, 28 and 29 March 2022. It was identified that the apple juice in these products contains levels of patulin above the regulatory limits."



Patulin is a naturally occurring mycotoxin - a toxic fungal product - produced by mould, and commonly associated with rotting apples.

The toxin can cause vomiting, nausea and gastrointestinal disturbances, according to the World Health Organisation.

On Thursday, Pioneer Foods recalled some of LiquiFruit’s 100% apple juice products after it found that a supplier's apple juice concentrate contained elevated levels of patulin. The patulin exceeded 50 parts per billion (microgram/kg), which is the regulatory threshold.

Pioneer Foods told Fin24 that only about 7 000 cases of LiquiFruit 100% apple juice products are affected by its recall. It said that it had a long-standing relationship with the South African supplier who produced the concentrate.

Food safety is critically important to Woolworths and we take all issues regarding the production of our food extremely seriously.



Following routine quality tests, Woolworths is recalling Woolworths branded 100% Apple Juice 200ml cartons. pic.twitter.com/be1QV59x0M — Woolworths SA (@WOOLWORTHS_SA) October 9, 2021

Woolworths customers who have purchased the affected products were asked to return the juice to their local store for a refund.

