1h ago

add bookmark

World's biggest coffee exporter could see 2021 harvest shrink by a third

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
(Unsplash)
(Unsplash)

Brazil, the world's biggest coffee producer and exporter, could see its 2021 harvest shrink by as much as a third this year, mainly due to drought, the Conab agricultural statistics agency said Thursday.

The harvest will be between 21.4 percent and 30.5 percent lower than in 2020; a record year with 63 million 60-kilogramme (132-pound) bags produced, the agency said in its first report for the year.

For 2021, production was likely to be between 43.9 million and 49.6 million bags.

The arabica coffee plant, from which Brazil derives 77 percent of the coffee it produces, grows in alternating seasons of high and low yield.

2020 was a high-yield year, and 2019 was a good season for a low-yield year with 49.3 million bags.

The Conab said the current low-yield season has already had "negative physiological effects" on plants in producing regions, worsened by "adverse climatic conditions." Parts of the country suffered severe drought and heatwaves last year.

For arabica beans alone, Brazilian production could decline by as much as 39.1% from last year, said Conab.

But robusta coffee, less affected by the biennial plant cycle, production may actually increase, said the report.

Earlier this month, the world's largest producer of arabica coffee, Colombia, said it had exported 1.2 million fewer 60-kg bags in 2020, mainly due to travel restrictions necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Mantashe: Creating energy capacity is not like making instant coffee
WATCH: Ugandan coffee farmers wary of bitter taste over proposed bill
Your cup of coffee may get cheaper with a flood of Robusta
Read more on:
agribusinesscoffeecompanies
ZAR/USD
15.07
(-0.85)
ZAR/GBP
20.56
(-0.23)
ZAR/EUR
18.31
(-0.73)
ZAR/AUD
11.62
(-0.20)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.47)
Gold
1841.78
(-1.47)
Silver
25.23
(-2.59)
Platinum
1093.50
(-2.39)
Brent Crude
56.05
(+0.02)
Palladium
2356.00
(-0.06)
All Share
63818.20
(-0.56)
Top 40
58716.53
(-0.43)
Financial 15
11667.16
(-2.29)
Industrial 25
86588.86
(+1.22)
Resource 10
62243.90
(-2.06)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Have you claimed the interest on your rental deposit?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and I've gotten it.
21% - 708 votes
No, I did not.
52% - 1766 votes
My landlord refused
28% - 944 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I cannot meet my debt review obligations. What is the worst that...

14 Nov 2020

MONEY CLINIC | I cannot meet my debt review obligations. What is the worst that can happen?
forsubscribers
Thousands of retirement fund members stand to gain as court rules on unclaimed...

09 Nov 2020

Thousands of retirement fund members stand to gain as court rules on unclaimed benefits
forsubscribers
Investing and Behaviour: Visible vs Invisible

08 Nov 2020

Investing and Behaviour: Visible vs Invisible
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo