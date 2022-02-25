Absa profits to rocket by up to 200%

Absa is expecting a large increase in earnings when it presents its annual financial results in March.

The bank was the first to return to a 2019 level of earnings in the first half of 2021.

Although Absa didn't elaborate on what boosted its profits this time around, the bank benefitted from lower impairment provisions in the first half compared to 2020.

In a trading update in December 2021, Absa said it also enjoyed growth in gross customer loans in the four months to end-October. It mentioned a noteworthy improvement from the first half of the year.

But at that time, Absa was still expecting only headline earnings in its biggest business – the Retail and Business Banking division – to more than double.

Now, it expects the whole group's IFRS headline earnings per share to increase by between 190% and 200%. In 2020, the bank's headline earnings per share tanked by 58% to 730.9 cents. This time, headline earnings rose to between 2 120 and 2 193 cents.

Earnings per share are expected to rise by between 195% and 205%, and normalised headline earnings – which remove the once-off impact on profits will increase by between 125% and 135%.

The bank will publish the full results on 14 March 2022.

