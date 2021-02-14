23m ago

add bookmark

Banks provide funding for Beitbridge border revamp

Roxanne Henderson and Ray Ndlovu, Bloomberg
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Trucks parked at Beit Bridge border post. (Gallo)
Trucks parked at Beit Bridge border post. (Gallo)
beit
  • Lenders have provided $130 million in loans for an upgrade of the Beitbridge border between South Africa and Zimbabwe, according to BusinessLive.
  • This includes commercial debt tranche arranged by FirstRand's Rand Merchant Bank unit, Standard Bank, Absa and Nedbank. 
  • The Beitbridge crossing was closed for most traffic last month to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Lenders including Standard Bank and FirstRand provided $130 million of loans for an upgrade of Southern Africa's busiest border crossing.

The financing for the Beitbridge border between South Africa and Zimbabwe includes the $130 million commercial debt tranche arranged by FirstRand's Rand Merchant Bank unit, Standard Bank, Absa and Nedbank, according to an article paid for by RMB and published by Johannesburg-based website BusinessLive.

It also includes a $65 million development-finance institution tranche from Afreximbank and the Emerging Africa Infrastructure Fund.

Zimbabwe's finance minister, Mthuli Ncube, tweeted that the funding showed investors' confidence in his country's economic prospects. A group of private-equity firms with a concession to operate the border post has said it will invest $300 million on the upgrade.

The Beitbridge crossing was closed for most traffic last month to stop the spread of the Coronavirus. On average about 25,000 people pass through Beitbridge daily, according to Zimbabwean officials.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Beitbridge closure: Cross-border traders in a scramble for livelihoods
Solly Moeng | SA's banks should have been first to raise the alarm on state capture
Bad debts to eat away at South African banks' profits in 2021, Moody’s warns
Read more on:
absastandard bankrand merchant bankbeitbridge borderfunding
ZAR/USD
14.53
(-0.10)
ZAR/GBP
20.15
(-0.04)
ZAR/EUR
17.63
(-0.03)
ZAR/AUD
11.29
(-0.03)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.61)
Gold
1824.50
(+0.01)
Silver
27.35
(+0.05)
Platinum
1253.50
(+0.26)
Brent Crude
62.61
(+2.11)
Palladium
2380.00
(+0.57)
All Share
66132.24
(+0.38)
Top 40
60673.94
(+0.42)
Financial 15
12746.53
(+2.31)
Industrial 25
89200.59
(+0.42)
Resource 10
62978.89
(-0.54)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Have you claimed the interest on your rental deposit?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and I've gotten it.
21% - 911 votes
No, I did not.
52% - 2277 votes
My landlord refused
28% - 1219 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
This is where foreigners are still buying prime property in SA, and why

07 Feb

This is where foreigners are still buying prime property in SA, and why
MONEY CLINIC | I want to sell the home my ex and I still live in. How do I go...

06 Feb

MONEY CLINIC | I want to sell the home my ex and I still live in. How do I go about it?
MONEY CLINIC | How much should I invest in order to retire comfortably at 60?

27 Jan 2021

MONEY CLINIC | How much should I invest in order to retire comfortably at 60?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21040.6) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo