JUST IN | Daniel Mminele leaves Absa after less than a year and a half as CEO

After less than a year and a half as CEO at one of SA's top four banks, Daniel Mminele is leaving Absa.

The bank said in an announcement on Tuesday morning that Mminele and its boards were "engaged in various discussions surrounding his working relationship".

"Mr Mminele and the boards are working on a suitable separation arrangement and a further announcement will be published shortly after midday," Absa said.

Mminele's appointment was announced in January 2020.

Last month Mminele told Fin24 that when Maria Ramos' job as head of Absa was up for grabs, he couldn't resist taking up the challenge.



At that point, Mminele, who had been a former deputy governor of the SA Reserve Bank, and out of the commercial banking loop for two decades, thought making a comeback by leading an organisation that was busy reinventing itself was the kind of challenge he was up to.



