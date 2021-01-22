1h ago

add bookmark

Nedbank board chair takes immediate sick leave

Londiwe Buthelezi

Nedbank says its board chairman Vassi Naidoo has taken "immediate" leave of absence to focus on treatment he is receiving for a medical condition. The banking group said his condition is not related to Covid-19.

Vassi, who has been Nedbank Group's chairperson since 2015, is also the chairperson of private real estate development company Gateway, Delta Development Holdings and of the WWF Nedbank Green Trust.

He also sits on the board of Liquid Telecommunications.

The company said Mpho Makwana, who is the board's current lead independent director, will serve as acting chair with immediate effect until Naidoo returns.

"The boards wish Vassi a speedy recovery and look forward to welcoming him back in full health in due course," wrote the company in the announcement.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Fitch upgrades FNB, Standard Bank, Nedbank, Absa and Investec, says there's scope to go higher
Signs of further economic recovery in September, says Nedbank
Read more on:
nedbankvassi naidoo
ZAR/USD
15.07
(-0.89)
ZAR/GBP
20.62
(-0.48)
ZAR/EUR
18.35
(-0.95)
ZAR/AUD
11.64
(-0.39)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.60)
Gold
1855.40
(-0.74)
Silver
25.47
(-1.60)
Platinum
1107.50
(-1.36)
Brent Crude
56.05
(+0.02)
Palladium
2349.01
(+0.14)
All Share
63987.92
(-0.29)
Top 40
58886.26
(-0.14)
Financial 15
11685.83
(-2.13)
Industrial 25
86576.24
(+1.21)
Resource 10
62699.98
(-1.34)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Have you claimed the interest on your rental deposit?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and I've gotten it.
21% - 711 votes
No, I did not.
52% - 1771 votes
My landlord refused
28% - 948 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I cannot meet my debt review obligations. What is the worst that...

14 Nov 2020

MONEY CLINIC | I cannot meet my debt review obligations. What is the worst that can happen?
forsubscribers
Thousands of retirement fund members stand to gain as court rules on unclaimed...

09 Nov 2020

Thousands of retirement fund members stand to gain as court rules on unclaimed benefits
forsubscribers
Investing and Behaviour: Visible vs Invisible

08 Nov 2020

Investing and Behaviour: Visible vs Invisible
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo