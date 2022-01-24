Randemic: Three FNB customers pocket R13 million just for being vaccinated

Three FNB customers have collectively bagged R13 million just for being vaccinated.

The bank ran a campaign since October 2021, giving customers a chance to win millions of rands for simply proving that they’ve had their Covid-19 jabs.

FNB said it just paid its final winner this month. A 48-year-old from the East Rand of Johannesburg got R3 million. The customer was one of more than 300 000 people who participated in the competition.

The bank gave R3 million in prize money every month and an additional R1 million for winners over the age of 60 years. It also rewarded winners who had insurance with FNB Life with an additional R2 million.

"We are delighted with the positive response we have received from our customers since the announcement of this campaign late last year," said FNB Life CEO Lee Bromfield.

"Through our life insurance business, we've witnessed the impact of Covid-19 on people's health and livelihoods over the last two years. We firmly believe that all partners in society have a responsibility to continue supporting efforts to prevent the spread of the virus," he added.

FNB Life is one of a handful insurance companies that opted to reward their fully vaccinated customers to encourage more people to get the jabs.

Old Mutual has launched a "Vax and Win" competition which aimed to give R11 million to more than 200 customers by 17 December 2021. These included a R100 000 weekly prize to one customer, as well as 12 R50 000 weekly prizes from 1 September.

Discovery launched its Vaccination Max PayBack Offer, which gave new Discovery Life clients maximum cash back available on their life policies at the end of the first year. Vitality and Discovery Health members also received PayBack on their premiums. Momentum gave fully vaccinated clients loyalty programme points.

It's not just the insurance sector that reward vaccinated clients and customers. Game Stores continue to offer 10% discounts to fully vaccinated shoppers on Wednesdays.

The government has announced several incentives, donated by the business sector, totalling R2 million, to get people fully vaccinated. These included Nando’s vouchers, Uber rides and R200 "vooma vouchers" redeemable at Shoprite stores. There was also a R100 000 lucky draw managed by the DG Murray Trust, working with the National Department of Health.

