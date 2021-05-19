1h ago

Regulator fines Absa R100 000 for not submitting report

Compiled by Jan Cronje
The FSCA has fined Absa's over-the-counter derivatives division for not submitting a report from an independent auditor.
Elvira Wood

South Africa's financial services regulator has handed Absa a R100 000 administrative fine for not submitting a report about its over-the-counter derivatives business. 

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority said that Absa was granted a licence to operate as an over-the-counter derivatives provider (ODP) in September 2020. 

"One of the licence conditions stipulates that an ODP must submit a report from its independent auditors regarding its systems, processes, procedures and capacity to report all its OTC derivatives transactions to the authority within six months of licensing, thereafter annually," said the FSCA.

The bank's ODP division contravened its license condition by not submitting the report on March 1.  

"Absa ODP has accepted the administrative penalty and the authority is satisfied with the outcome of this matter," said the FSCA.

Derivatives cover a wide range of contracts between two parties. For example this can include a “swap” agreement, which could mean that one party, who believes interest rates will go up, swap their floating interest rate with another party, who has a fixed rate and believes that rates will decline.

Over-the-counter derivatives are usually private contracts, which aren’t traded on the market.

