28m ago

add bookmark

Rising interest rates and the end of lockdown boost Standard Bank's profits

accreditation
Londiwe Buthelezi
Standard Bank's earnings rose 28% in the first three months of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021.
Standard Bank's earnings rose 28% in the first three months of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021.
Gallo Images/Foto24/Brendan Croft

Rising interest rates, higher economic activity as more countries abolish lockdowns, and higher commodity prices have become a boon for Standard Bank.

The blue bank said its earnings rose 28% in the first three months of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021.

The 50 basis points interest rate increase in SA – one in January and one in March – means that the bank has been collecting higher net interest income than in the first quarter of 2021, when SA's repo rate was still at a historic low.

And it's not just in SA where the bank's net interest income is improving. Angola, Ghana, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, and Zambia, where Standard Bank has operations, have also faced rate hikes.

"Higher average interest rates and a larger average balance sheet supported the group's net interest margin and net interest income growth period on period. Higher transactional activity underpinned by a larger client base and less restrictions supported fee growth," wrote Standard Bank in a trading update on Monday.

The banking group said global market volatility and higher commodity prices also boosted its trading revenues as more clients moved money around. The result was trading revenue that was slightly ahead of the first quarter of 2021.

And the drawbacks that banks suffered at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic are also fading away. Standard Bank said its credit impairment charges – which shot up to historic highs in 2020 – continued to decline. The group's credit loss ratio improved to the lower end of its target range of between 70 to 100 basis points.

The performance in the bank's insurance operations was just as upbeat. Standard Bank said Liberty Holdings – which became its fully-owned subsidiary in February and delisted from the JSE – recorded a small profit in the first quarter of 2022.

Get the biggest business stories emailed to you every weekday.

Go to the Fin24 front page.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
standard bankbanksearnings
Rand - Dollar
15.64
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
19.93
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
16.81
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.25
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-1.4%
Gold
1,918.54
-0.7%
Silver
23.76
-1.6%
Palladium
2,324.00
-2.3%
Platinum
928.00
-0.6%
Brent Crude
106.65
-1.6%
Top 40
63,108
-3.5%
All Share
69,899
-3.3%
Resource 10
72,087
-5.5%
Industrial 25
77,997
-3.0%
Financial 15
16,256
-1.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | What does credit actually cost?

09 Apr

MONEY CLINIC | What does credit actually cost?
MONEY CLINIC | Can creditors just deduct money from my bank account?

02 Apr

MONEY CLINIC | Can creditors just deduct money from my bank account?
MONEY CLINIC | Can I make a partial withdrawal from my preservation fund?

19 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | Can I make a partial withdrawal from my preservation fund?
Read more
© 2022 (2.0.22102.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo