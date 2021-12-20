SA banks on high alert amid Java vulnerability that can allow remote code attacks

The South African Banking Risk Information Centre (SABRIC) says its members, which includes major local banks, have been on high alert since early December because of a Java-related vulnerability that can make companies susceptible to cyberattacks.



The organisation, formed by the four major banks in SA to assist in combating organised bank-related crimes, said a globally reported vulnerability in the Java software, also known as Log4Shell or LogJa, can allow someone to take control of Java-based web servers and launch remote attacks on banks and other institutions.

"Since 9 December 2021, SABRIC's member banks have been actively responding to the globally reported remote code vulnerability in the Apache Log4j 2 Java software," said SABRIC in a statement.

The Apache Log4j 2 Java software vulnerability issue first came to light on 9 December. In other parts of the world, companies even took their websites offline to try to protect themselves against this vulnerability.

SABRIC CEO Nischal Mewalall said a response team was proactively monitoring the situation as banks investigate and take action. He added that thus far, local banks have not reported any compromises in customer data, applications and systems.

But SABRIC recommends that organisations running Apache Log4j urgently check for vulnerable versions in their applications.

What is the Log4Shell panic about?

Log4j is an open-source library used in different Java-based platforms. It is used in many applications, including Apple iCloud and Amazon Web Service. But Apple and Amazon have issued statements saying that they have updated their Java platforms to mitigate the risks posed by Log4j 2 vulnerability.

The Apache Log4j 2 was supposed to be an upgrade. But then the Log4j 2 team was made aware of the security vulnerability, its website states. As it dealt with that, it discovered and reported subsequent security issues.

The Log4j team initially graded the vulnerability to attacks as "low", meaning that it was "extremely hard to exploit" or where an exploit would have minimal consequences.

But the Log4j website has now graded the vulnerability as "high" for Java 8 and "critical" for Java 7. A vulnerability rated with a critical impact means it is susceptible to remote code attacks that compromise companies' servers. According to the website, once attackers take control, they can put malicious data causing server attacks.