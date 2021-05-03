1h ago

Standard Bank clients hit by outages for days, but bank says problems are over

Londiwe Buthelezi
0:00
Standard Bank suffered intermittent outages on its ATMs, Mobile Banking APP, mobile banking platforms since 23 April Photo: Standard Bank.
Standard Bank says all its systems are back up and running after more than a week of technical problems.

The bank has been suffering intermittent outages on several of its banking platforms since 23 April. 

Some customers report that they have not been able to pay their bills again this past weekend as the system outages struck just after they got paid their salaries. On Sunday, it confirmed that a "hardware issue" impacted its mobile app, internet banking and ATMs.

On Monday morning, the bank launched a services status website to keep customers in the loop about which services were back online and which ones remained affected.

The bank confirmed to Fin24 that it had resolved all issues by Monday mid-morning.

Standard Bank CEO Lungisa Fuzile said the initial downtime early last week prevented customers from using the app, internet banking, ATM, and receiving one-time-passwords. When the bank thought that was resolved, its banking app and internet banking services gave in again on Friday.

Little solace to customers

"While our teams worked tirelessly to resolve the service disruptions, this was of little solace to our customers attempting to use these services at month-end. We do appreciate the fact that this has been severely disruptive and not what our customers have come to expect from Standard Bank," said Fuzile in a statement.

Fuzile said he was "confident" that Standard Bank's teams understood the cause of the disruption and the relationship between the two downtime incidents but did not detail what exactly what was broken. 

"Technology is indeed fallible. It does not always work as intended. Parts break, codes get old, and updates often have unintended consequences. As a business and as users of technology, we all make allowances for this. However, I feel that in this instance, our customers' patience has been tested," he said.

