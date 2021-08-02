1h ago

TAKE A LOOK | FNB to open mobile branches, ATMs in areas affected by unrest

Londiwe Buthelezi
FNB said it has ten mobile branches on standby to be potentially placed in the affected areas as and when it gets sites where it will be feasible to erect a mobile bank branch.
FNB is planning to put mobile ATMs in parts of KwaZulu-Natal that were affected by looting and arson. It is also looking to set up mobile bank branches where possible.

The bank said it will start by rolling out mobile ATMs in Dalton and Harding and then Jozini and Richmond. In Gauteng, it will deploy mobile ATMs to Vosloorus, Sebokeng, Diepkloof and Orange Farm.  

Mobile FNB ATM

FNB said it also has ten mobile branches on standby to be potentially placed in the affected areas as and when it gets sites where it will be feasible to erect a mobile bank branch.

"Our mobile branches will offer more services that our customers ordinarily access in a brick-and-mortar facility. We believe that these alternative measures will provide significant relief to communities as we continue to rebuild and restore the impaired infrastructure," said CEO of FNB Points of Presence, Lee-Anne van Zyl.

Banks lost more than 1 400 ATMs and 269 bank branches were vandalised or destroyed during the unrest in July. While some of their ATMs suffered minor damage and can be quickly fixed, the Banking Association of SA (BASA) said others need to be refurbished or replaced entirely because looters interfered with their systems. It said replacements will take much longer in some cases.

Van Zyl said this will be the case for some FNB branches and ATMs destroyed during the unrest as well. That said, more than 90% of FNBs ATMs around the country are operational.

"Our immediate plans have focused on mobile ATMs to help communities and SASSA grant recipients with cash needs, and we are simultaneously working to deploy mobile branches in a matter of days," said Van Zyl.

She added that FNB is also working with other banks to ensure that customers can use any bank's ATM without incurring Saswitch fees.

