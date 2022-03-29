1h ago

add bookmark

Absa appoints Arrie Rautenbach as CEO

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Arrie Rautenbach. Photo: Absa
Arrie Rautenbach. Photo: Absa

Almost a year after Daniel Mminele quit as Absa CEO, the banking group appointed a new CEO.

Arrie Rautenbach is currently Absa’s head of retail and business banking, and becomes CEO with immediate effect.

Rautenbach has been with Absa since 1997 and has held several senior roles, including chief risk officer, as well as head of its card and branch network divisions.

"His extensive experience in the banking sector, his in-depth knowledge of Absa through several executive roles over the years, and his experience and strengths in strategy development and execution for the group, positions him ideally to lead the group at this time," the bank said in a statement.

Rautenbach holds an MBA from the University of North-West and completed an Advanced Management Programme at INSEAD.

Jason Quinn, currently the group’s interim CEO, will return to his role as financial director, while Punki Modise, currently interim financial director, will take the position of interim head of retail and business banking.

Mminele left Absa following clashes with the board on how to implement the bank’s strategy. At the time, Absa chair Wendy Lucas-Bull said Absa's leadership team also didn't see eye-to-eye with Mminele on how to do things.

In November last year, the board axed Absa director Sipho Pityana after he took the Reserve Bank’s Prudential Authority to court for allegedly blocking his appointment to become chairman of Absa. 

He is currently engaged in a legal battle with Absa to take him back or compensate him. 

Former Momentum Metropolitan chair Sello Moloko has been appointed to replace Lucas-Bull as Absa chairman.   

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Rand - Dollar
14.68
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
19.25
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
16.15
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.03
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.4%
Gold
1,923.24
+0.0%
Silver
24.90
+0.1%
Palladium
2,265.50
+1.4%
Platinum
990.00
+0.3%
Brent Crude
112.48
-7.3%
Top 40
67,973
+0.8%
All Share
74,701
+0.7%
Resource 10
80,700
+0.9%
Industrial 25
81,277
+0.9%
Financial 15
17,503
+0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | Can I make a partial withdrawal from my preservation fund?

19 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | Can I make a partial withdrawal from my preservation fund?
MONEY CLINIC | My partner is under debt review. How will this affect me?

16 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | My partner is under debt review. How will this affect me?
MONEY CLINIC | I can't afford to repay my debts due to Covid-19. Can I get a...

12 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | I can't afford to repay my debts due to Covid-19. Can I get a discount?
Read more
© 2022 (2.0.22084.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo