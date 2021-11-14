Absa's digital banking services are down, the bank said in a tweet on Sunday.



Customers, however, are still able to use ATMS as well as cards for in-store payments.

"Our digital channels are temporarily unavailable. We apologise for the inconvenience and are working hard to restore them as quickly as possible. ATMs are not affected, and you can also use your card in-store while we resolve this issue," the tweet read.

Fin24 has reached out to Absa for comment on what may have caused the digital banking services to be unavailable.



The bank's board recently axed Sipho Pityana as lead independent director, Fin24 reported.



Pityana will also no longer be the chairperson of the remuneration committee. Absa did not give reasons for the changes.

He had taken the SA Reserve Bank's Prudential Authority to court in October for allegedly blocking his appointment as chairperson of Absa.

Pityana had previously left AngloGold's board after allegations of sexual harassment were brought against him. He has denied these allegations.

Absa operates in 14 countries and owns majority stakes in banks in Botswana, Ghana, Kenya, Mauritius, Mozambique, the Seychelles, South Africa and Tanzania, among others.