All Old Mutual employees must be vaccinated from January

Old Mutual Insure has committed to assess all specified cars and trucks that had Sasria cover this week and pay some money to 80% of looting-related claims within three weeks. Photo: William Horne
Old Mutual will make it mandatory for all its employees in South Africa to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

“Vaccinations are proving to be the key to unlocking economic activity, returning life to a more normal rhythm, preventing severe illness and death, decreasing transmission rates, as well as reducing the emergence of new variants of the disease,” Chief Executive Officer Iain Williamson said in an emailed statement on Friday.

The policy will come into effect from January and staff will be required to submit proof of their vaccination status to the insurance company.

old mutualvaccinationsmandatory vaccine policies
