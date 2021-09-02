Cabinet admits state pension plan caused confusion, will be scrutinised

Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele says the green paper on comprehensive social security and retirement reform was not formally interrogated by Cabinet.

He admitted that the green paper caused confusion.

The controversial document was withdrawn on Tuesday evening, two weeks after it was gazetted.

Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele said Cabinet acknowledges the impact of the pension plan green paper, which was withdrawn on Tuesday, reiterating that the draft legislation was not given due interrogation by Cabinet.

The minister was briefing reporters on the outcomes of the Cabinet meeting which took place on Wednesday. On Tuesday evening, Minister of Social Development Lindiwe Zulu withdrew her department's Green Paper on Comprehensive Social Security and Retirement Reform.

The green paper, which was gazetted two weeks ago, proposed that all South African earners should pay up to 12% of their income into a new government-managed investment fund. Upon withdrawal, Zulu's department said aspects of the green paper required clarification. National Treasury previously said the draft legislation was not official government policy.

READ | Lindiwe Zulu withdraws green paper on controversial state pension plan

Gungubele told reporters on Thursday that Cabinet accepts that events surrounding the Green Paper caused confusion in the market and that the draft legislation will be thoroughly interrogated by Cabinet.

"What is key on the green paper is that it has been withdrawn. It is correct to accept that it might have caused confusion. Such papers would usually have been scrutinised by Cabinet. We would rather not express any views on it before it is assessed by government," said Gungubele.

But on Wednesday, the Department of Social Development said that the Green Paper will be revised and republished soon.

"Some of the technical aspects of the proposals were not well understood and many have misrepresented the proposals, particularly on the National Social Security Fund. It has become apparent that some of these areas need further clarification to avoid any further confusion."

The department added that it was "pleased by the level of public discourse" on the paper, and that a new version will be released "as soon as these issues have been addressed".

The financial industry blasted the Green Paper, saying that if enacted, if would severely damage the investment industry.

Gungubele expressed concern about the increase in the unemployment rate to 34.4% in the second quarter.

"These poor results continue to bring to the fore the urgency for all sectors working with government to expedite the implementation of the Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan (ERRP) to deal with the devastating effects of Covid-19," said Gungubele.

Gungubele said the ERP was at the heart of government's efforts to rebuild and transform the economy so as to create more jobs, especially for the youth.

"Cabinet is encouraged by some of the sectors such as construction, trade and transport that have created new jobs during the period under review. A social compact to rebuild and transform our economy as part of a shared responsibility will ensure we recover quickly as a country," he said.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is due to provide an update to Parliament on progress in the implementation of the Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan as well as take questions from Members of Parliament on Friday.

Get the biggest business storiesemailed to you every weekday.

Go to the Fin24 front page.