Deloitte 'not aware' of ex-partner's alleged crimes in Tongaat Hulett fraud saga

Former Deloitte audit partner Gavin Kruger was granted bail on Thursday.

He appeared alongside six of Tongaat's former directors, including Peter Staude.

The group's is facing 19 charges of fraud, relating to sales of the sugar producer’s land, between 2015 and 2018, in addition to other charges.

Auditing giant Deloitte says it is unaware of any criminal conduct by Gavin Kruger during his time as the firm's lead partner at Tongaat Hulett when major fraud took place between 2015 and 2018.



Kruger was released on bail after appearing in the Durban Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Thursday. He was joined by former Tongaat CEO Peter Staude, ex-CFO Murray Munro, former managing director of Tongaat Hulett Developments Michael Deighton, ex-Tongaat Hulett Developments planning director Rory Wilkinson, Kamasagrie Singh and Samantha Shukia. They are charged with fraud relating to sales of the sugar producer’s land.



"Deloitte is currently not aware of any evidence that may indicate unethical or criminal conduct on the part of Mr Kruger," the audit firm said.

The seven accused also face an additional three counts each for contravening the Financial Markets, Companies and Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Acts. But Kruger specifically is also charged with having contravened the Auditing Professions Act by failing to report "reportable irregularities" and unlawfully expressing a false opinion or statement.





Deloitte said it would fully cooperate with authorities, as necessary. Trading in the Tongaat's shares was suspended in 2018, while Deloitte was its auditor, after news of irregularities in its financial statements sent the shares into free fall. Kruger was the lead partner on the sugar producer’s audit, and was one of the auditors Deloitte replaced following the discovery of the company’s overstated financials.

At a general meeting in January Tongaat said it had asked a legal team to pursue recourse from Deloitte.

A 'common purpose'

The state alleges in its charge sheet against the seven that they worked together in their crimes, forming a "common purpose". The fraud that allegedly took place between 2015 and 2018 through its its property business Tongaat Hulett Developments (THD).

At the time, the seven accused, allegedly inflated revenue from the sugar producer’s land sales by backdating deals, result in the company losing R1.5 billion.

According to Kruger’s charge sheet, the former Deloitte audit partner knew about the sales irregularities at THD.

The state further said the group’s "common purpose" was in place just before and during the fraud.

Kruger, and his co-accused were granted R30 000 each and will reappear in court in April.