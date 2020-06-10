47m ago

'Every single job counts': Sanlam Investments launches 3 funds, targets R7bn to aid businesses

Lameez Omarjee
Sanlam Investments CEO Nersan Naidoo says that the three funds will be seeded with R2.25 billion in capital.
Sanlam Investments
  • Sanlam Investments has launched three impact funds with the aim of raising R7 billion to support struggling businesses.
  • The three funds are a SME debt fund with a target of raising R1 billion, a private equity fund and a senior debt fund.
  • Sanlam will seed the funds with R2.25 billion in capital.

Sanlam Investments has launched three impact funds with a target of raising R7 billion to support a range of businesses as they navigate the headwinds of Covid-19.

Speaking during a webinar on Wednesday, CEO of Sanlam investments Nersan Naidoo said that the funds are aimed at preserving and creating jobs.

"People really matter the most now and every single job in South Africa counts. The more jobs we are able to help preserve and create, the better our chances of making it through the crisis and really rebuilding a sustainable South Africa," Naidoo said.

Sanlam will seed the funds with R2.25 billion in capital, it has already approached a rage of institutional investors to raise more.

The three funds – known as the Investors Legacy Range – will support companies negatively affected by Covid-19 and have a strong chance of remaining sustainable beyond Covid-19, he explained. They include small and medium enterprises, mid-market and large corporates. Financial support will be provided based on the needs of the businesses – either as loan or equity.

Naidoo said that Sanlam established three funds as some investors might want to be specific about the way they support SA's economic recovery. "Different funds allow investors to choose which part of the market they want to support," he said.

The three funds are a SME debt fund with a target of raising R1 billion, a private equity fund and a senior debt fund – each of which aim to raise R3 billion. Mervyn Shanmugam, chief executive of alternatives business, said that there is room to raise more than R7 billion.

Naidoo said that the funds were aligned to the UN's sustainable development goals focused on eradicating poverty, reducing inequalities and promoting economic growth.

Earlier this week asset manager Ninety One, in association with Ethos Private Equity, launched a fund to support companies, which targets raising R10 billion. 

The South African economy is expected to contract between 8% and 10% and Treasury has projected up to 1.8 million job losses in a worst case scenario. According to Ninety One's estimates, the market would require between R50 billion and R100 billion over the next three years.

