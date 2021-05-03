12m ago

Former Transnet exec appointed as PIC's new head of IT

Compiled by Carin Smith
Mosidi's mandate will be to provide "sound leadership" in all aspects of business information and communications technology.
Makano Mosidi has been appointed as the new chief technology officer (CTO) of the Public Investment Corporation (PIC).

Mosidi's mandate will be to provide "sound leadership" in all aspects of business information and communications technology and to leverage technology to position the PIC as the leading asset manager, the PIC said in a statement on Monday. 

Mosidi joins the PIC from Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB) at Standard Bank.

Her career spans across both private and public sectors, small and medium enterprises, organisations including IBM, Accenture, Ernst and Young, the North West provincial government, New Dawn Technologies, EDS Enterprise Solutions, Relational Database Consulting, Dimension Data and Transnet.

The PIC describes her as "a seasoned and highly experienced CTO, having been in executive roles for the past 24 years, with an overall ICT working experience of 31 years". 

"The PIC is pleased with the appointment of Makano and trusts that her executive experience within the information technology environment will assist the PIC's efforts to exceedingly deliver on clients’ mandates," commented PIC CEO Abel Sithole.

In 2019, Mosidi testified at the Zondo Commission about her time as group chief information officer at Transnet. 

